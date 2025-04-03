Screenshot

Cold case detective cracks 2017 video-recorded rape case involving racing champ that LVMPD ignored

Doug Poppa

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATIVE REPORT. Episode 167. Wednesday, April 2, 2025. On January 11, 2023, a Clark County, Nevada grand jury returned a 26-count indictment on Las Vegas residents Christopher Reindl, Joseph Anthony Paterna and Christopher John Alloca charging all three with one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of attempted sexual assault and 24 counts of sexual assault, stemming from a February 2, 2017, alleged crime. Why did the three men take almost six years to be charged? Mentioned in this episode:

