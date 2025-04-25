Christian Employers Intervene in Lawsuit Against President Trump

The Christian Employers Alliance backs Trump’s authority to shape the EEOC and push back on mandates that violate religious convictions.

WASHINGTON, DC — Yesterday the Christian Employers Alliance (CEA) moved to join litigation in Samuels v. Donald J. Trump, et al., in support of President Trump’s right to fire and appoint Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) commissioners of his choosing.

CEA President Margaret Iuculano says Trump’s authority to staff the EEOC stems from the Constitution and the electorate.

“CEA supports President Trump’s right to fire EEOC members who ignore executive orders to stop religious discrimination,” Iuculano stated. “Trump has the mandate of the American people, not un-elected commissioners who have imposed woke policies on businesses and nonprofits across this nation.”

CEA’s intercession follows Trump’s firing of an EEOC commissioner who refused to comply with a January order “defending women from gender ideology and extremism,” a matter of religious liberty.

Iuculano says the president’s authority extends to tapping EEOC commissioners who will defend employers’ religious freedoms.

“We continue to encourage the President to nominate EEOC commissioners who will help overturn unlawful mandates, such as the so-called Pregnant Workers Fairness Act abortion rule and the Title VII gender-identity workplace harassment rule—both of which harm Christian employers,” Iuculano said.

In addition to the above case, CEA is currently in litigation against the EEOC over two mandates requiring employers to violate their religious beliefs concerning gender identity and abortion. The first challenged mandate is the EEOC’s gender identity workplace rule, defining pronoun use, bathroom separation, and other such things as illegal harassment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The second challenged mandate misconstrues the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act as requiring employers to promote or facilitate abortions by employees.

Case Name: Christian Employers Alliance v. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission II

CEA’s litigation in both cases stems from its mission “to unite, equip, and represent Christian-owned businesses to protect religious freedom and provide the opportunity for employees, businesses, and communities to flourish.”

Established in 2016, the Christian Employers Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. CEA serves as the voice for America’s top Christian CEOs, spanning from Wall Street to Main Street. CEA’s mission is to advocate for biblical values in business and to promote these principles, values, and virtues within the workplace.