Brandon Durham killing: Bookman interacted with Durham and Boudreaux day prior to shooting

Doug Poppa

Episode 166: December 11, 2024. On December 10, 2024, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the November 11, 2024, body-worn camera (BWC) video of Officers Alexander Bookman (1L3) and Jayce Metcalfe (1L4) while they were at the residence of Brandon Durham. The BWC confirms that Bookman knew the identity of Brandon Durham and Alejandra Boudreaux the day prior to Bookman shooting and killing Durham inside his home after he called 9-1-1 for help.

