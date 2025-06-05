Wheels Up For Mid Atlantic Air Museum’s World War II Weekend

34th Annual Gathering of Warbirds Takes Flight This Weekend

READING, PA — If you’re looking for something exhilarating and entertaining to do this weekend — while helping to preserve an era for future generations — why not make the pleasant drive to Reading and take a nostalgic step back to the 1940s? MAAM’s WWII Weekend is in its 34th year of existence, and has become the main fundraising event for the Mid Atlantic Air Museum. Your attendance for this unique event (June 6, 7, 8, 2025 ) allows the museum to continue in its mission to enhance the public’s appreciation and understanding of the Mid Atlantic region’s vast aviation history.

About the Museum

Established in 1980, by father and son Gene and Russ Strine, both accomplished aviators in their own right, around the acquisition of a rare Northrop P-61 Black Widow night fighter. The rare P-61 had crashed high atop Mt. Cyclops on the island of New Guinea in January of 1945.

The Strines had always dreamed of establishing a museum but not with such lofty goals as retrieving a WWII fighter off of the top of a 7000 foot mountain in the middle of the Pacific.

Some 40 years later, the Mid Atlantic Air Museum flourishes with a collection of 125 aircraft, memorabilia displays, archives, as well as a membership base of more than a thousand people, including that Northrop P-61 nightfighter that the Strines successfully recovered.

The museums ultimate success is attributed to its diverse volunteer base who staff the museum shop, restoration areas, and who come together the first full weekend of June each year to host the Museum’s World War II Weekend, the largest reenactment event of its kind in North America.

Our Mission

The Mid Atlantic Air Museum was organized to ensure the professional stewardship of a collection that reflects the history of aviation and to enhance the public’s appreciation and understanding of that history. The Museum’s collection emphasizes the Mid-Atlantic regions unique contribution to flight, but is broad enough to chronicle a general history of aviation, including military aviation.

The Museum’s collection are accounted and cared for according to established museum practices, Historically accurate aircraft restoration and limited demonstration flying, are special missions undertaken by the Museum. Interpretation of the collection is broad, with artifacts being exhibited in a context that reflects not only the history of the object itself, but also the evolution of technology and the cultural environment in which it was used.

Public programs encourage participation by a diverse audience through imaginative, entertaining, as well as educational exhibits, lectures, demonstrations, and special events. The Museum is proud of its role as a specially history museum serving the Mid-Atlantic region and the nation.

(The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum is a Pennsylvania Corporation, incorporated December, 1980. The Museum is a U.S. IRS recognized Sec. 501 (c)(3) Not-For-Profit Education Organization, and is registered with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Charitable Organizations. Under such exemption, all of a portion of your monetary donation, or the value of a donated item, may be tax deductible in accordance with current IRS guidelines.)