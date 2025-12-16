Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the week (Nyla & Foxy)

Good Morning,

We need your help getting the word out. Right now, none of our pups have any adoption applications, and it truly breaks our hearts. So many wonderful animals are waiting for loving families—we just need to connect them with the right people! Now, let us introduce you to our Pets of the Week: Nyla & Foxy.

Nyla is an 8-month-old bundle of love and playful energy who adores spending time with her person and dog friends!



Foxy is a 13-year-old, laid-back queen with a big heart and an even bigger love for brushing sessions. She’s looking for a quiet home where she can relax.

Please consider sharing their stories—it truly makes a difference.

Upcoming Events & Other Info

Wags & Whiskers Wish List Drive

Help us support our pets in need this holiday season by donating items from our wish list. Find donation box locations here:

https://bmorehumane.org/event/ wags-whiskers-annual-wish- list-drive/

Volunteer- Can’t adopt but want to make a difference? Consider volunteering with us! We have so many different opportunities. From dog walking, cat socializing, and much more- there is something for everyone: https://bmorehumane. org/volunteer/

Thank you for supporting Foxy, Nyla, and all the animals counting on us.