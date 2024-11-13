Why Kamala Harris lost the 2024 Presidential Election: She’s Simply, ‘Bad Product’

Now that the 2024 Presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is over, many pundits, politicians, newspapers, and so forth are giving their opinion on why Kamala Harris lost the election.

However, you will only get the unvarnished truth, here at the Baltimore Post-Examiner. Why did Kamala Harris lose the election? Let me count the ways.

Josh Shapiro/Tim Walz

Some of the Monday morning quarterbacks on the left are saying that perhaps Kamala could have won the election if she had chosen a running mate other than Tim Walz.

Visually, I never thought Walz cut an attractive figure. His coach persona always came across as goofy and unserious. Add that to Kamala’s silly, laughing-hyena persona and you have a Vice President pick that didn’t compliment Harris. Just more of the same.

On the other hand, voters don’t vote for the Vice President. They vote for the President. It’s nice if you can get a good second guy on the ticket, but at the end of the day, it’s the top of the ticket that matters to most voters. So, the left can’t blame Walz for Kamala’s loss.

As for Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, that guy dodged a bullet. It would not have mattered if Josh Shapiro was on the ticket with Kamala. She still would have lost the election. In fact, during these times having the so-called “Jewish Obama” as your running mate could actually have done more harm than good. Obama’s brand isn’t what it used to be.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden played his part. He showered Kamala with praise. He dropped out of the race and endorsed her. He gave her his infrastructure and his donor funds. Yet, it simply wasn’t enough. It was just like putting “Lipstick on a pig.”

Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage” right before the election was a stupid move. However, it didn’t change what Trump supporters were going to do…vote for Trump.

Furthermore, it would not have mattered if Joe Biden had decided not to run for a second term or if he had dropped out of the race for re-election at an earlier point, Kamala still would have lost. Her policies, her message, and her connection to Joe Biden were set in stone, and she simply could not escape them.

Black Male Voters

Although there has been an attempt by the liberal media to blame Kamala’s loss on Black men, while I wish it were true, it isn’t. The majority of Black men and women voted for Harris. The majority of Black Americans voted for a Democrat President just as they have done for over the past 50 years. NBC reported that exit polls show that Vice President Harris received 78% of the Black male vote, only a little less than the 80% that Joe Biden received in the 2020 Presidential Election. Harris showed minimal losses among Black men, but analysts say she should have won more.

White Female Voters

Some on the left are blaming white women for Harris’ loss. They are specifically targeting uneducated white women. First of all, white women are not monolithic. Secondly, white women don’t owe Kamala anything. They have the right to vote for the person they think is the best candidate. That’s the problem with identity politics.

Candidates like Harris don’t feel they have to earn the vote of the American people. Harris’ belief that women should vote for her just because she is a woman, may have been enough for women who believe in merit not to vote for her.

White women didn’t support Nikki Haley, Hillary Clinton, Carly Fiorina, Elizabeth Warren, or other women running for public office. What makes Kamala so special? Perhaps white women are just voting for the best-qualified candidate, sometimes it happens to be a man.

Are there white women who believe that the President of the United States should be a man? Sure, and that’s their choice. Harris and the Democrats are just sore losers looking for anyone to blame for Kamala’s loss.

Latino Voters

Well, it was only a matter of time before the Democrat leadership and Black Americans realized that many Latino voters don’t want to be like Black people when it comes to voting for political candidates. Latinos are not Black Americans and do not identify with Black Americans. The jig is up. The lie told by so-called Black leaders that we are all the same and that every group should identify with Black Americans is beginning to crumble.

Decent law-abiding Latino immigrants come to America seeking the American dream. They are not people full of past grievances. They live for the present and the future. They are usually hard-working people who will take jobs that many Blacks will shun. They vote for politicians who are going to help them put food on the table and give them a legal pathway to citizenship and an opportunity to pursue the American Dream. They are not vested in social programs such as Affirmative Action/DEI. Latina women support their men. The Latina woman has not been separated from the Latino man at home or in the voting booth.

The Democrats and Blacks can cope by calling Latinos sexist and racist, but the truth of the matter is that most Latinos are exposed to some form of Christianity (usually Catholicism) before they come to America. So, they are not vested in liberal ideologies like homosexuality, gay marriage, transgenderism, etc.

Religion is very real in the Latin community. Latinos will not call God a liar. They will not support politicians who preach policies that are against their religion. Much of the Latin community rejects America’s liberal social agenda and its policies. Even poor members of the Latin immigrant community will not sell out their God, strong family structure, and community for social programs and temporary assistance. They are showing America that they are not for sale. Good for them!

Racism

Racism is the go-to excuse used by the Democrat Party when its female and/or candidates of color lose elections. Kamala had large numbers of people of color vote against her. She had lower support from Black men, Latino voters, Muslims, and others than Joe Biden had in 2020. Minorities didn’t vote against her because they are racist.

They voted against her because she had bad policies and was a bad candidate. Period.

Sexism

No, Kamala didn’t lose the election because she is a woman. However, on the other hand, most Americans were not simply going to give her the job because she is a woman. If Kamala were a serious candidate like Tulsi Gabbard, she might have won the election.

For most voters, it’s not about not voting for a woman. It’s about not voting for a woman, just because she is a woman. What good does that do the American people? So what, she’s a woman, but can she do the job? Most voters answered that question with a resounding no. Harris simply was seen by most American voters as the wrong woman. She was seen as a woman who could not do the job they wanted.

Defund The Police

I can’t think of a dumber policy for any politician.

The Democrats push to defund the police alone was probably enough for most Americans who voted in the presidential election to reject the party. We live in dangerous times. Crime is rising all across the country. No amount of misrepresentation of FBI statistics can change that.

When politicians like Kamala Harris make excuses for crime they embrace criminality. Being anti-police only encourages criminals to engage in more criminal activity. Most Americans don’t want politicians who are more concerned about the rights of criminals than they are concerned about the rights of law-abiding citizens. You can protect the civil rights of citizens from corrupt police officers without being anti-police.

The Black leadership has become anti-law and order and is embracing criminality–and it’s destroying the Black community and the country. Kamala was crazy to embrace any form of defund the police policy, and American voters rejected her for embracing such a ridiculous policy.

Celebrity Endorsements

Kamala Harris probably thought getting the endorsements of celebrities, athletes, and entertainers was a good idea. It wasn’t. The last people struggling Americans want to hear from are a bunch of rich celebrities telling them who to vote for. It just showed how out of touch Harris was with the average American.

It’s like the British Comedian Ricky Gervais said at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, most of them know nothing about the real world, and due to their privileged positions, they shouldn’t be opining on politics as most in the room had about as much education as the Global Warming activist, Greta Thunberg. In 2020 Thunberg was 17 years old and didn’t even have a high school diploma. Let that sink in.

Robert A. Heinlein exposed how unimportant celebrity endorsements are when he said: “There seems to have been an actual decline in rational thinking. The United States had become a place where entertainers and professional athletes were mistaken for people of importance. They were idolized and treated as leaders; their opinions were sought on everything and they took themselves just as seriously-after all, if an athlete is paid a million or more a year, he knows he is important … so his opinions of foreign affairs and domestic policies must be important, too, even though he proves himself to be ignorant and subliterate every time he opens his mouth.”

Heinlein was right.

Stan Edgar and The Boys

There is an Amazon Original show called “The Boys.” It’s based on a comic book. It follows the team of vigilantes as they fight against super-powered individuals who are basically evil superheroes called “The Seven.” They work for a company called Vought International. One of the handlers at Vought is CEO Stan Edgar played by the always-good character actor, Giancarlo Esposito.

In the fourth episode of Season 3, Vought CEO Stan Edgar unsuccessfully attempts to make a move against Homelander, leader of the Seven. Homelander and Edgar have a tense conversation that ends with Stan telling Homelander, the world will finally see him for what he is — “bad product.”

This is the reason Kamala lost the election. She is not a bad person. She is a smart, successful, educated woman. However, she was simply not the right person for the top job.

With a history of being given jobs and winning state elections because of the influence of men like Willie Brown, and then being plucked into the White House as Joe Biden’s Vice President after essentially calling him a racist in a debate, such history exposed Harris as being someone who was not truly qualified and tested under national pressure.

When Harris was tested on the national stage in the 2020 Primary, she was unremarkable and polls showed she was unlikeable. She dropped out of the campaign before a single vote was cast in the Iowa caucuses.

Kamala Harris was simply not a product the Democrats could sell to the majority of American voters under any circumstances. She was a presidential candidate who wanted to defund the police, have open borders, undermine the First Amendment rights (free speech) of Americans, undermine the Second Amendment rights (gun ownership) of Americans, and deprive Americans of their right to drive gas-powered cars.

She also felt it was funny to mock Christians. Two of her craziest policy ideas included preventing Americans from eating meat and providing taxpayer-funded surgeries for people seeking sex change operations in prison.

Other than out-of-touch Democrat policies, Harris and her party believe that her race, gender, and desire to make history should have been enough for the American people to vote for her. They were wrong.

The Democrats have overplayed their hand with identity politics. Furthermore, Kamala Harris making history would not have lowered gas prices, reduced taxes, protected the borders, lowered the crime rates, etc. To hell with history, Americans want positive results for the country.

The Democrat Party is out of touch with the majority of the American people who voted for Donald Trump. The Democrat party is controlled by extremists whose policies the majority of the American people reject. The Democrats lost the election because they put forth a bad candidate.

The Democrats can call Donald Trump a convicted felon, a twice impeached president, a racist, a fascist, etc. However, he was still much more popular than their candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who Donald Trump beat convincingly by winning 312 electoral college votes to Harris’ 226, as well as winning the popular vote.

Kamala Harris didn’t lose the presidential election because of Joe Biden or Tim Walz. Kamala Harris didn’t lose the election because of racism or sexism. Kamala Harris didn’t lose the election because of Black male voters. Kamala Harris didn’t lose the presidential election because of uneducated white women. Kamala Harris didn’t lose the presidential election because of Latino voters.

In the words of Stan Edgar: Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election because she was simply, “bad product.”