Why America Must Unplug Dominion Voting Systems

ROSWELL, GA — On Tuesday, January 7, IT professional Garland Favorito will present stunning new evidence explaining why American states, including Georgia, must protect their voters by unplugging their Dominion Democracy Suite 5 voting systems and similar systems. Favorito will use court documents, forensic reports and expert testimony to highlight illegalities, faulty certifications, national security issues, vote count failures and undisclosed remote access capabilities.

Favorito’s talk will take place at the Computer Museum of America. The entire presentation will be streamed on Rumble.

Live-stream viewers will also see a short video of an in-court expert demonstration showing how an authenticated Dominion 5.5 server was hacked to change election results with just six lines of code. And they may get questions answered live through the Rumble chat

Garland Favorito co-founded Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VoterGA). Garland is a career Information Technology (IT) professional with over 40 years of in-depth experience and over 17 years of volunteer research into electronic voting systems. He also serves as a volunteer Elections Director for the Constitution Party of Georgia.

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 2:00 p.m.

Where: Computer Museum of America

5000 Commerce Pkwy Roswell, Ga. 30076

Stream: www.rumble.com/user/voterga/livestreams

Who: VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization, created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Georgia. We advocate for independently verifiable, auditable, recount capable and transparent elections. VoterGA seeks to ensure safe, secure and honest future elections by identifying and correcting all problems that have occurred and correcting them