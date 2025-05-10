Visitors, workers – and Democrats – dismayed at sudden firing of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden

By JADE TRAN and JESS DANINHIRSCH

WASHINGTON—At the Library of Congress, visitors from across the country, some stepping inside the ornate Beaux Arts building for the first time, reacted with anger and dismay to President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, the first African American woman to head the institution.

“It just really, really sets us back as a nation and as a country, and for women, it just sends a message that we’re not good enough to hold positions of power and influence,” Californian Rita Bradfield said as she walked with her husband, Bruce, their daughter, Asante, and Rita’s sister, Carol, through the library’s Great Hall. “I think for like my daughter and the younger folks…young ladies, you know, it’s just…really sad because you guys are the future.”

Congressional Democrats also were outraged by Hayden’s sudden dismissal. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, said in an X post that her firing was a “scandal.”

Rep. Johnny Olszewski, D-Maryland, said in a statement that “President Trump’s reportedly callous dismissal of Carla Hayden is a disgraceful disservice to all Americans. We must call this out for what it is: an attack on our democratic norms and yet another effort to replace dedicated public servants with MAGA allies. Dr. Hayden – who ran Baltimore’s famous Enoch Pratt Free Library for 23 years prior to serving as Librarian of Congress – has dedicated her career to her community and her country.”

According to a screenshot by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, an email to Hayden read: “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service.” It was sent by Trent Morse, the deputy director of presidential personnel.

Appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2016, Hayden was behind initiatives to modernize how the national library handles its vast collections and to connect the country with the library itself. The Library of Congress is a repository of books, papers, documents, and visual and audio recordings, including some of the nation’s most important artifacts, such as the papers of Frederick Douglass and the items found in President Abraham Lincoln’s pockets on the night of his assassination. “Yesterday, the White House informed Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden that she has been relieved of her position,” a spokesperson of the Library of Congress said. “Principal Deputy Librarian Robert Newlen will assume the duties of acting Librarian of Congress until further instruction.” All fellow Marylanders can take pride in the work of Dr. Carla Hayden, who has provided remarkable leadership as the Librarian of Congress. Her sacking by Donald Trump, who knows little about Congress and less about libraries, is a scandal exposing his contempt for learning,… — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) May 9, 2025 A staff member at the Library of Congress said that workers cannot talk to the press on the record about the situation. However, many workers on Friday privately expressed heartbreak over her dismissal. One employee recalled Hayden bringing in coffee and crumpets, fully involving herself with both staff and visitors. She never carried herself as “high and mighty,” the employee said. Another employee described Hayden as a “sweet woman” who was loved by people of all backgrounds. One worker hadn’t even heard about her dismissal until informed by Capital News Service reporters and appeared distressed at the news. Bruce, Rita’s husband who is white, said the firing spoke to a deeper misuse of authority. “I think that the firing of this beautiful woman, librarian, is just a white male in a position of power, abusing his power to basically build a nation that he sees and wants as just divided and he wants to conquer all,” he said. “He’s wrong, in every way, shape or form.” Jennifer N., a Texan and first-time visitor to the library with her daughter and sister-in-law, said she learned about Hayden’s firing from a protester outside while she was waiting in line. “It makes me sick, I hate it. It’s despicable,” Jennifer said. “It feels like, why would he (Trump) do this? It makes no sense, and it doesn’t seem threatening…I am so mad about everything, and it just seems like this is just one more thing along the line of sh—y things he’s done.” In recent weeks, Trump has been sifting through various governmental agencies, purging top officials who fail to align with the administration’s viewpoints. Additionally, the American Accountability Foundation – a far-right conservative opposition research organization – had posted multiple on X, formerly Twitter, beginning on May 1, calling for Hayden’s removal. One post from the organization on May 1 said: “Obama-era left-wing activists are still running the Library of Congress and it’s TIME for them to GO!” Hayden was the first professional librarian to hold the position of librarian of Congress since 1974. Outside of the library, Joanie A. from Massachusetts, who said she hadn’t visited Washington since fourth grade, spoke passionately in the rain alongside her husband after finding out about Hayden’s firing inside from a worker. “I was very moved with all this — the quotes on the walls, the murals,” Joanie said, reflecting on her morning visit to the library. “Never in my life, at 70, did I expect our world to be so opposed and hateful of one another.” While the Library of Congress is under the control of the legislative branch, the librarian is nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Hayden was confirmed in July 2016 on a bipartisan vote of 74-18. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York called Hayden “a trailblazer, a scholar, and a public servant of the highest order.” “Donald Trump’s decision to fire Dr. Carla Hayden is the latest foray in his relentless campaign to dismantle the guardrails of our democracy and punish public servants who don’t bend to his every will,” Schumer said in a statement. “Enough is enough. Just as we’ve moved to bring accountability to the Architect of the Capitol, we must assert our congressional prerogative by making the position of Librarian of Congress appointed by a Congressional commission — not by presidents that treat federal appointments like reality TV prizes.” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-South Dakota, voted to confirm Hayden in 2016. His office had not released a statement as of mid-afternoon Friday. His office did not respond to a request for comment.