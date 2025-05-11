Inching Closer To The End

From #1 Washington to #47 Trump, if you don’t like what they’ve done, remember Proverbs 21:1, “The king’s heart is in the hand of the LORD, as the rivers of water: he turneth it whithersoever he will.”

God is in control. God has a plan. He is working everything in history and current events to fulfill all the prophecies of Scripture. The great falling away, the lukewarm church, the rapture, the rise of the Antichrist, the tribulation, and the return of Christ are events that will happen. Nothing can change that.

As Christians, have we hooked our horse up to the wrong cart? Instead of complaining or praising politicians’ actions, shouldn’t we show how current events are advancing the world to the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy?

I am not saying Christians should be silent on political issues. Many of the world’s events, including political actions, are in tune with what God said would happen in the last days. Since Christians’ main goals are to lead people to Christ and follow His will in our lives, shouldn’t that be the main thing in every aspect of our lives? Discussing current events in the light of what God said is coming could get people to think about their future with God. If they can see that cryptocurrency could be a pathway to the mark of the beast of Revelation 13, then people could see that His return is close and not a fairy tale.

Here are only a few current events that show rapid movement toward fulfilling Biblical prophecy.

Since I’ve already mentioned cryptocurrency, let’s start there. The mark of the beast is described in Revelation 13:16-17, “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

This mark could be used solely for identification purposes, but all financial transactions must be made with it. Therefore, it is safe to assume that this mark is tied to a person’s financial records. Many people rarely or never carry cash; they use debit and credit cards. Putting a computer chip under the skin will eliminate identity theft and lost and stolen cards. It is a perfect answer to those problems. In a cashless society, something is needed to keep track of all the money this is where cryptocurrency steps in.

It does not matter whether each nation has its own cryptocurrency or if one covers all transactions worldwide. What we do know is that the Antichrist will control all financial transactions through his mark, and cryptocurrency is the best way to do this given our current technological state.

Moving on to other current events relevant to Bible prophecy.

2 Timothy 3:1-5 informs us of a moral decay that will occur in the last days. Just reading the passage shows us a list of things that have happened throughout history, but few can refute that these things have been on the rise for several decades.

2 Timothy 3:1-5, “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.”

Another trend that is fulfilling prophecy is the Biblical ignorance of Christians. The lack of knowing the Scriptures has led to many people professing Christ, but having no idea why they believe what they believe. This lack of Scripture knowledge alone will bring in the false teachers Christ warned us about in Matthew 24:4-5, “And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. For many shall come in my Christ; and shall deceive many.”

This Biblical ignorance by Christians leads to another epidemic-type condition that brings us to another fulfillment of prophecy. Many Christians, and therefore churches, are centered on feelings and entertainment. This emphasis on feelings and entertainment instead of the Word of God creates a lukewarm church that makes Christ sick to His stomach (Revelation 3:14-22). The lack of Scripture knowledge, along with the lukewarm church, has thrust the church into the great falling away that must come before the Antichrist is on the scene. 2 Thessalonians 2:3, “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition.”

In other news, Israel has a new high priest and is ready to start the daily sacrifices once they are given permission. Israel has not had a high priest or daily sacrifices since the destruction of the Temple in 70 AD.

Why is this important to Biblical prophecy? Daniel 9:27 tells us that during the middle of the coming tribulation period, the Antichrist will cause the daily sacrifices to cease. He cannot stop them if they are not being performed. Once they are allowed to resume the daily sacrifices, it is a significant sign that we are in the last days.

Everything is coming into place, events are happening that must happen for the fulfillment of prophecy, and we argue about tariffs and immigration policy. We should be asking God, searching Scripture, and finding out the purpose in God’s plan for the events going on around us, including political policy. Then, share the gospel by showing people what God has done (His death and resurrection) and what He is about to do.

Revelation 19:10, “And I fell at his feet to worship him. And he said unto me, See thou do it not: I am thy fellowservant, and of thy brethren that have the testimony of Jesus: worship God: for the testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy.”