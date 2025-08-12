This Week in the DMV: Fashion Meets Art at the Baltimore Motor House
Fashionistas, art lovers, and creatives—get ready! Fashion Meets Art this weekend in a two-day celebration of style, creativity, and community hosted by the Baltimore Arts Realty Corporation (BARCO) in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Motor House, Baltimore’s leading creative hub.
The weekend will spotlight the intersection of fashion, art, and community with a fashion meets art Common Thread networking session, a sustainable brooch-making workshop using recycled materials, a look at Baltimore’s fashion history, and a premier runway showcase.
From bold street style to sustainable design, this weekend has something for everyone.
Most events are free or low-cost — and proceeds help keep Motor House thriving as Baltimore’s creative hub.
Baltimore Post-Examiner is run by a creative cadre of dedicated journalists – some who worked at the Washington Post, Baltimore Examiner and other regional and national publications. It’s the Post-Examiner because we love the play on the word “Post” but we are also hoping to answer that question: What’s next after newspapers? We see a lot of websites come and go – and many simply are not making it for various reasons. We have been a model of success since we launched in 2012 with “a little bit of everything” and we aim to continue to break that cycle of websites coming and going.