This Week in the DMV: Fashion Meets Art at the Baltimore Motor House

Baltimore Post-Examiner Staff

Fashionistas, art lovers, and creatives—get ready! Fashion Meets Art this weekend in a two-day celebration of style, creativity, and community hosted by the Baltimore Arts Realty Corporation (BARCO) in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Motor House, Baltimore’s leading creative hub.

The weekend will spotlight the intersection of fashion, art, and community with a fashion meets art Common Thread networking session, a sustainable brooch-making workshop using recycled materials, a look at Baltimore’s fashion history, and a premier runway showcase.

From bold street style to sustainable design, this weekend has something for everyone.

Most events are free or low-cost — and proceeds help keep Motor House thriving as Baltimore’s creative hub.

