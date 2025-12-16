4 Top Mobility Aid Rental Companies in Boulder, Colorado

When searching for the top mobility aid rental companies in Boulder, Colorado, finding a provider that combines reliable equipment with fast, professional service is essential. Whether you need a scooter, wheelchair, walker, or lift chair for short-term recovery after surgery or a longer-term mobility solution, renting offers a flexible and affordable option.

Boulder is home to several trusted rental companies, each with unique strengths in delivery speed, equipment variety, and personalized customer support. Choosing the right rental provider will make all the difference in maintaining your independence, comfort, and safety.

1. Mobility Plus Colorado

Best for: Full-service rentals, fast delivery, and unmatched reliability

Mobility Plus Colorado is Boulder’s top mobility aid rental company, and with good reason. Located just minutes from Boulder in Superior, CO, Mobility Plus Colorado stocks a broad selection of high-quality mobility equipment for both short- and long-term rentals.

Available rental items include:

Mobility scooters (standard and heavy-duty). Evidence shows mobility scooter users view their devices positively, linking them to greater freedom and independence.

Manual and electric wheelchairs

Lift chairs

Rollators and walkers

Ramps and stair lifts

Patient lifts

Their team provides same-day or next-day delivery to Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville, Longmont, and surrounding communities. Every piece of equipment is cleaned, sanitized, and inspected before delivery. Set up and takedown are handled professionally, with clear instructions and support provided at every step.

What Sets Mobility Plus Colorado Apart

What sets Mobility Plus Colorado apart is its customer-first approach. Its team is known for being knowledgeable, responsive, and accommodating, tailoring every rental to fit the individual’s needs without pressure or confusion. They also have a physical showroom, which makes it easy for customers to see and try equipment before making a decision.

2. Sky Medical Supplies LLC

Best for: Fast rentals and simple online ordering

Sky Medical Supplies serves the greater Denver metro area, including Boulder, and offers a quick, easy rental process through their online portal. Their inventory includes:

Wheelchairs

Rollators and walkers

Transport chairs

Knee scooters

Power scooters (limited models)

What Sets Sky Medical Supplies LLC Apart

Customers appreciate the straightforward ordering system and quick response time. Most rentals are processed and delivered within a day or two. The equipment is cleaned and well-maintained, making it a convenient solution for sudden or short-term mobility needs.

Sky Medical Supplies generally receives five-star ratings, but one customer said they had a difficult time returning a very expensive product that the store did not take back. Another drawback is that this supplier is located in Denver, which is a long commute for Boulder residents.

3. Rocky Mountain Medical Rentals

Best for: Urgent rentals and responsive delivery

Rocky Mountain Medical Rentals serves Boulder and the surrounding areas with same-day delivery on mobility aids. Their rental offerings include:

Manual and electric wheelchairs

Walkers and rollators

Lift chairs

Knee scooters

Transport chairs

What Sets Rocky Mountain Medical Rentals Apart

Customers consistently praise the professionalism of the delivery team and the cleanliness of the equipment. The rental process is straightforward, with flexible terms and clear pricing.

One potential downside is that pricing is sometimes higher than that of other local providers, particularly for extended rentals or more advanced equipment models.

4. Colorado Mobility

Best for: Personalized service and home accessibility rentals

Colorado Mobility offers rentals throughout Boulder and the surrounding towns. They carry a full range of mobility aids, including:

Scooters and power chairs

Manual wheelchairs

Walkers and rollators

Ramps and stair lifts

Lift chairs

Patient transfer aids

What Sets Colorado Mobility Apart

Their team is known for working closely with customers to ensure the right fit, especially for individuals recovering from surgery or adjusting to new mobility limitations. Their trained staff handles delivery, setup, and removal.

Colorado Mobility also focuses on home modifications and accessibility equipment, making them a great choice if you need ramps, grab bars, or stair lifts temporarily installed.

However, the company has received mixed feedback on customer service, with some customers reporting communication to be “sub-par” and staff lacking product knowledge.

What to Consider When Choosing

Whether you need a power scooter for a weekend trip or a lift chair for post-surgery recovery, choosing the right rental provider makes all the difference. Here are key factors to keep in mind:

Delivery & Setup

Look for companies that offer same-day or next-day delivery, and ensure setup and takedown are included in the service. Mobility aids require proper configuration for safety and comfort.

Equipment Quality

All equipment should be thoroughly cleaned, tested, and in good condition. Ask how often the inventory is updated and how devices are maintained between rentals.

Range of Options

The best companies offer a diverse selection of mobility aids, from standard walkers to electric wheelchairs and bariatric equipment. This ensures you’ll find the right solution for your unique needs.

Rental Flexibility

Check for daily, weekly, or monthly rental terms and transparent pricing with no hidden fees. Some companies also offer rental-to-own options for long-term needs.

Customer Support

Responsive, knowledgeable support is key. Whether you have a question about using the equipment or need a quick replacement, a good provider stands behind their service.

Finding Reliable Mobility Equipment in Boulder

Choosing reliable mobility equipment becomes much easier when you know which key features to prioritize. Having the right tools not only enhances independence but also ensures safety and comfort in daily use.

Here’s a look at the top providers in the area and what they’re best known for.

Mobility Plus Colorado – Known for its comprehensive selection, quick delivery to Boulder, and consistent, high-quality customer support that takes the guesswork out of renting.

– Known for its comprehensive selection, quick delivery to Boulder, and consistent, high-quality customer support that takes the guesswork out of renting. Sky Medical Supplies LLC – Offers a user-friendly online ordering process and delivers well-maintained equipment quickly, ideal for last-minute or short-term needs.

– Offers a user-friendly online ordering process and delivers well-maintained equipment quickly, ideal for last-minute or short-term needs. Rocky Mountain Medical Rentals – Recognized for same-day service and a straightforward rental process, making it a go-to choice for urgent equipment needs.

– Recognized for same-day service and a straightforward rental process, making it a go-to choice for urgent equipment needs. Colorado Mobility – Provides a personalized approach that is especially valuable for individuals needing tailored mobility solutions or temporary home accessibility upgrades.

Each company offers something unique. Exploring your options will help you ensure you find the right match for your mobility needs, preferences, and desired level of support.