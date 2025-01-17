Supreme Court to Decide if Parents Can Opt Kids Out of Pride Storybooks

“The School Board has pushed inappropriate gender indoctrination on our children instead of focusing on the fundamental areas of education that they need to thrive,” said Grace Morrison, board member of Kids First, an association of parents and teachers advocating for notice and opt-outs in Montgomery County Schools. “I pray the Supreme Court will stop this injustice, allow parents to raise their children according to their faith, and restore common sense in Maryland once again.”

Soon after the School Board announced it would take away parental notice and opt-outs for the storybooks, a diverse coalition of religious parents, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, sued the School Board in federal court. Despite faith differences, these parents believe the new storybooks are age-inappropriate, spiritually and emotionally damaging for their kids, and inconsistent with their beliefs. After a lower court upheld the opt-out ban, the parents appealed to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals but were denied again, with one judge dissenting. Last year, the parents asked the Supreme Court to restore their right to notice and opt-outs so they can help guide their children’s education in accordance with their beliefs—a result that, according to a recent poll, most Americans support.