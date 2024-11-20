Senate panel approves measure aimed at luring Washington Commanders from Maryland back to DC

By MARIJKE FRIEDMAN

WASHINGTON – A bill that would transfer control of the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium land from the federal government to the District of Columbia passed a hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 17-2 to advance the bill, which still needs approval from the full Senate. The legislation could help bring the NFL’s Washington Commanders back to the nation’s capital, but some Maryland lawmakers are opposed to the bill.

The team currently plays in Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

“For the capital city of the United States of America, it’s only befitting that we do this,” Sen. Joe Manchin, I-West Virginia, and chairman of the committee, said. “All we’re doing is basically completing a multifaceted approach to fixing this property and making it something we can all be proud of.”

The House overwhelmingly passed the bill in February by a vote of 348-55. All of Maryland’s representatives either voted against or did not vote on the legislation.

“Like other members of the Maryland delegation, I believe Prince George’s County in Maryland should be able to compete on a level playing field to keep the Washington Commanders,” Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Maryland, said on the House floor ahead of the vote in February. “This bill transfers control over federal government property at no apparent cost to the District of Columbia.”

Many Maryland lawmakers, including Ivey, hope to keep the Washington Commanders’ stadium in Prince George’s County. The team has played there since 1997. The stadium was ranked by The Athletic in 2023 as one of the worst NFL venues.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told Capital News Service last spring that local officials are putting together a strong deal to encourage the Commanders to stay in Maryland. These efforts include constructing a new stadium in Landover and investing in the area.

Moore said in a statement to Capital News Service on Tuesday that Maryland is continuing to make its case that the team should stay in the state.

“When the Commanders moved to Prince George’s County in the 90s, they bought the land where they built the stadium from the government at around fair market value. I don’t see why they shouldn’t play by the same rules now,” Moore said. “The RFK bill as currently written could let the Commanders essentially develop this land for free.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said Maryland has served as the proud home of the Commanders for more than 20 years and that he wants to make sure the process of choosing a new stadium is fair.

“Our priority is not to block the transfer of the RFK property from the National Park Service to the District of Columbia, but to ensure a fair process in the selection of a Commanders stadium site and prevent actions that unfairly tilt the scales in favor of one location over another at the expense of federal taxpayers,” Van Hollen said in a statement to CNS on Tuesday.

The RFK Stadium was home to the then-Washington Redskins from 1961 through 1996. The stadium also was home to the Washington Senators baseball team until 1971, and, more recently, Major League Soccer’s D.C. United and the Washington Nationals. The stadium is currently vacant and is set to be demolished.

The bill would allow the District of Columbia to redevelop the land, which currently belongs to the National Park Service, for a new stadium or other purposes.

“Today’s vote marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to unlock the potential of the RFK Campus by transforming this underutilized space into a vibrant hub of affordable housing, world-class recreational facilities, green spaces, and economic opportunity for District residents and visitors alike,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement Tuesday. “We look forward to a full vote on the Senate floor so we can get it signed into law before year’s end.”

Bowser supports the Commanders moving back to the district and has discussed the matter with Josh Harris, the team’s owner. Harris has previously expressed interest in moving the Commanders to a new stadium at the RFK site and has been advocating for the bill’s passage.

“Let’s go, Commanders,” Manchin said after the panel’s votes had been counted.