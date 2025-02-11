Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to share some extra love! Meet this week’s adorable Pets of the Week: Spike the dog and Rascal the kitty.

Be My Valentine Adoption Event- Join the Baltimore Humane Society at Pimlico Racecourse for the Be My Valentine Adoption Event this Sunday, February 16th from 10 am to 2 pm we will join BARCS, MD SPCA, and Baltimore County Animal Services with our lovable, adoptable animals looking for homes. Adoption fees are waived. We hope to see you there!

Wico Street Dog Adoption Party- Looking for your next furry friend? Happening this Sunday, February 16th, from 12 PM – 2 PM at Wico Street Beer Co (1100 Wicomico St, Baltimore, MD 21230) we will have adoptable dogs waiting to meet you! Bring your friends, sip on amazing craft beers, enjoy tasty food, and meet our adorable pups looking for their forever homes.

Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam-

Prepare for a night of sophistication and glitz! Purchase your tickets for our annual Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam event, benefiting the animals at BHS. Taking place on Friday, March 21, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley, bring your well-behaved canine BFF for a wonderful evening filled with dancing, a seated dinner, and great auction items! Tickets: https://BTT25.givesmart.com

