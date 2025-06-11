Pets of the Week!

This week, Tangerine, the adorable 2-month-old baby boy bunny, and May, a sweet 1-year-old dog, are looking for their forever homes.

Help us find them loving families by sharing their information. Additionally, their adoption fees are waived this week!

Our adoption hours are as follows: Monday from 12 PM to 4 PM, and Tuesday to Sunday from 12 PM to 5 PM.

Upcoming Events & Important Info

Preneed Pet Cemetery Sale: For June, we are offering 20% off preneed plot reservations, giving you peace of mind for the future—and helping the homeless animals still in our care today.

By reserving a plot now you can:

save 20% on future burial costs

lock in today’s pricing and secure a guaranteed space

support animals in need, as proceeds go directly to their care

Learn more or schedule a visit by calling 410-833-8848 ext. 219, email [email protected], or visit our website.

Summer Series: Join us on Wednesday, June 18, from 1 PM to 3 PM at the Liberty Senior Center, 3525 Resource Dr, Randallstown, MD for the Baltimore County Public Unit- Summer Series. Each month, we bring fun resources to your neighborhood, including engraved pet tags, learning about various volunteer opportunities, and more.

Thank you for your support each week. We really appreciate it!