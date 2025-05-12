We hope you had a great weekend! Say hello to this week’s adorable Pets of the Week – Tink & Pickle!

These two sweethearts have the gentlest souls and are ready to find loving homes. To help them along, we’ve waived their adoption fees this week!

We’d be so grateful if you could take a moment to share their adoption spotlights on your favorite social media platforms to help spread the word. Every share makes a difference!

Upcoming Events:

Barks & Brews at Wico Street Beer Co-

When: This Sunday, May 18th | 12 PM – 2 PM

Where: Wico Street Beer Co (1100 Wicomico St, Baltimore, MD 21230)

Meet adorable, adoptable dogs from the Baltimore Humane Society who are searching for their forever homes. While you mingle with these sweet pups, enjoy refreshing craft beers and delicious bites in a relaxed and dog-loving atmosphere.

Pickleball for Paws-

Join us for a morning of fun, fitness, and fundraising – all for a great cause!

When: Sunday, June 1 | 10AM – 12PM

Where: Bounce Pickleball Club, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD

Play, cheer, or just show up to support our animals!

Tickets & sponsorship info: https://bmorehumane.org/event/ pickleball-for-paws- fundraiser/

Thanks as always for being part of our lifesaving community!