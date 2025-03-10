Pets of the Week!

We hope you had a great weekend and are loving the extra daylight! This week we have the cutest bunny and adorable pup looking for a home.

Fenix is an outgoing four-year-old dog who loves adventure and Coconut is a beautiful, soft, one-year-old bunbun who loves exploring and being with friends!

Upcoming Events:

Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam- Tickets close this Friday at 11PM! Join us at the event with your well-behaved dog on Friday, March 21, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley for dinner, an open bar, dancing, and both a live and silent auction. Purchase tickets and view the auction here: BTT25.givesmart.com.

1/2 OFF Adoption Fees Saturday, 3/15 & Sunday, 3/15 – This weekend, we are cutting our adoption fees in half for the animals at our shelter due to the North Shore Animal League Tour for Life adoption special! Stop by from 12PM – 5PM and find a great match.

Thank you for your support each week! We are very appreciative.