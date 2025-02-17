We hope you had a great weekend like we did. After attending the Be My Valentine adoption event, 4 of our amazing dogs found their furever homes!

Now, we are searching for loving homes for our sweet Pets of the Week, Xavier the pup and Cocoa the bunny! These two, along with all of our other animals, can’t wait until it is their turn to find their amazing families!

Please help us find their forever homes by sharing their adoption spotlights. Together, let’s find them their perfect match. Graphics are included for your use.

Upcoming Events:

Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam-

Have you purchased your tickets for Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam yet? You’re invited to join us with your well-behaved dog on Friday, March 21 from 6:30 p,m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley for our annual gala event. There will be a seated dinner by Rouge Fine Catering, dancing, and a live & silent auction. Your support directly benefits the animals at BHS! Purchase your tickets here: BTT25.givesmart.com

Cat lovers, mark your calendars for the Crab and Mallet Cat Club’s All Breed Cat Show & Adoption Event on Saturday & Sunday, March 8 & 9, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Looking to add a furry friend to your family? We’ll have adorable, adoptable cats on-site, ready to meet you and find their forever homes.

Thank you for your support each week! We are very appreciative.