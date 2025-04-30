Maryland student prohibited from graduating after refusing to take LGBTQ+ health class

AFA Action CEO: ‘Montgomery County isn’t punishing academic failure; they’re punishing religious conviction’

TUPELO, Miss. — A high school student in Montgomery County, Maryland, is not permitted to graduate because she refused to complete a required, pro-gay health class. The course curriculum indoctrinates students with LGBTQ+ beliefs and discriminates against the Christian faith, with one lesson listing Christians as a privileged class and another stating that Christian faiths are impacted by health inequities. The student is an active part of her school community, excels academically, and is a leader in various extracurricular activities. Prior to being denied graduation, her parents wrote a letter to the Maryland State Board of Education, fighting to get the school to “refrain from discriminating against religion” and allow their daughter to opt out of the class.

“A 4.76 GPA, 96th percentile SAT score, active in student leadership, and denied the experience of graduating with her peers because she refused to conform to radical LGBTQ+ ideology in a so-called health class,” said Walker Wildmon, CEO of AFA Action, the governmental affairs affiliate of the American Family Association. “Montgomery County isn’t punishing academic failure; they’re punishing religious conviction. They are packaging forced conformity, labeling it education, and wrapping it up with a rainbow-colored bow. A school that is more concerned with radical sexual ideology than academic excellence has gone from preparing students for the future to preparing them to fail. If this continues, students will be forced to choose between their faith and a diploma.”

