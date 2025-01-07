Maryland Is 2025’s 5th Best State for Cancer Research

With over $7.2 billion going to be invested in cancer research in the United States during 2025, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for Research and the Best States for Cancer Research in 2025 .

To highlight the best states for cancer research and those that have room to improve, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 13 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of clinical trials per capita to the cancer incidence rate to the quality of cancer treatment hospitals.

Cancer Research in Maryland (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 5th

5th – Research Charities per Capita

– Research Charities per Capita 24th – Research Universities per Capita

– Research Universities per Capita 2nd – National Institutes of Health Grant Funding

– National Institutes of Health Grant Funding 9th – Clinical Trials per Capita

– Clinical Trials per Capita 20th – Cancer Incidence Rate

– Cancer Incidence Rate 15th – Cancer Mortality Rate