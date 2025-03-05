Letters to the Editor: Calling on Rep. Elfreth to protect jobs and more

Dear Editor at Post-Examiner,

I am writing as a resident of Maryland and a concerned neighbor and friend who is witnessing job loss at a mass scale. I’m calling on Representative Sarah Elfreth to do more to prioritize our health, and climate, and to protect JOBS and our strong Maryland economy. This includes:

Stopping efforts to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate and clean energy policies that will put us on a path to cut climate pollution by 40 percent by 2030, create 9 million jobs, and lower energy prices.

Blocking the Trump administration and unelected billionaire Elon Musk from cutting vital government programs and staff (people! our neighbors, family, and friends) to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.

Resisting attempts to eliminate various environmental protection laws.

As a concerned friend and neighbor, these issues have a huge impact on me. My friend’s and neighbor’s jobs are being threatened with the cancellation of this vital funding source to build out clean energy infrastructure as part of companies (the local economy).

I urge Representative Elfreth to protect people in our community from corporate polluters who already have exploited the Maryland taxpayer, exploiting us and benefiting from subsidies. We need you to fight for us!

Sincerely,

Amy Richards