Lawmakers debate Trump-Musk efforts to dissolve USAID

By DARANEE BALACHANDAR and JOEY BARKE WASHINGTON – Maryland Rep. Johnny Olszewski and Democratic colleagues at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing Thursday attacked the Trump administration for attempting to dissolve the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“I think there is a well-established process that does not include wholesale elimination or pausing of funding,” Olszewski said.

Several programs under the agency should be investigated and might merit defunding, he said, but he reiterated that there was a legal process to follow in doing so that would not affect federal employees.

“By freezing funding without congressional intervention, the president has gone against both Article I (of the Constitution), which gives Congress the power of the purse, as well as the Impoundment Act of 1974,” Olszewski later told Capital News Service.

The Impoundment Act requires the president to give notice to and receive approval from Congress to not spend legally appropriated funds, Olszewski said.

The chairman of the foreign affairs panel, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Florida, vilified USAID, an agency created by President John F. Kennedy

“Many of the people and many of the programs in USAID have literally betrayed America,” Mast charged. “America would have been better off if your money had been thrown into the fireplace.”

The administration attempted to place over 2,000 USAID workers on administrative leave, but a Trump-appointed federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to block the move, and on Thursday extended the hold until Feb 21.

A group of current and former USAID employees filed a lawsuit in Baltimore federal court against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency Thursday to stop the dismantling of the agency.

Olszewski also addressed the Feb. 11 firing of the agency’s former inspector general, Paul K. Martin, during the committee hearing. According to an email obtained by The Washington Post, Martin was notified by the White House that his position at USAID was “terminated, effectively immediately.”

“Inspector general firings, the president must provide Congress 30-day notice and ‘substantive rationale’ including detailed and case-specific reasons for the firing and to my knowledge that has not taken place,” Olszewski said.

Representatives from the Trump administration were not present at the panel hearing.