When Jesus Christ returns, He will have a name written on His thigh, “KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS” (Revelation 19:16). At one point or another, every knee shall bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord (Philippians 2:10). These facts lead to a question: Is He Lord of your life now?

Believing Jesus is Lord; believing He is the Saviour of the world is all well and good, but is He Lord of your life? Even Satan and his demons believe Jesus is God, yet Satan does everything he can to thwart God’s plan. James 2:19, “Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.”

A person may attend a church service and leave feeling good. The songs were uplifting, and the sermon hit home a little. They would think of the experience as a wonderful thing. They walk out feeling that God loves them and all is right with the world. The rest of the week, however, there is little thought of God, what He would have us to do, what He would think of our actions and thoughts. In other words, other than in church, He is not part of our thought process.

Back in the day of knights and round tables, kings would put out proclamations. A town crier would walk through the streets and proclaim the words of the king. Everyone was to know what the king wanted the people to hear. God, the King of Kings, has also put out a proclamation. It is called the Bible.

If He is KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS, then we should abide by His proclamation. As mentioned before, many people are left with a feeling of happiness when around the songs and sermons made on the King’s behalf, but how often do we make the King happy by following His proclamation? How can we follow the King’s Word and make Him delighted if we do not know what He has proclaimed?

A preacher is the closest thing we have to a town crier to get out the words of the King. But, the way things are nowadays, people go to the crier, instead of the crier walking around town, shouting the words of the King. Some people never go at all, some go only once a week, others hear the sermons several times a week; nevertheless, it would take several years for a preacher to expound from beginning to end on God’s Word.

By the pure definition of the words king and lord, his followers are committed to fulfilling His wishes. How can we do that if we do not know what His wishes are? Christians must study His Word and be committed to following His commands for Jesus to be king and lord of our lives.

We know that God loves us. Obeying Him is how we show our love back to Him. John 14:15, “If ye love me, keep my commandments.” When love is never reciprocated, it is a one-sided relationship.

There are four basic things God tells every Christian to do.

Study His Word: 2 Timothy 2:15, “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that neededth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” Pray: 1 Thessalonians 5:17, “Pray without ceasing.” Attend church: Hebrews 10:25, “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another, and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” Share the gospel with others: Mark 16:15, “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.”

There is far more to living the Christian life than these four things, but these are the fundamentals that enable us to do the rest.

Jesus expects us to do far more than the basics. In fact, if all we do is the basics, we are unprofitable to Him. Luke 17:10, “So likewise ye, when ye shall have done all those things which are commanded you, say, We are unprofitable servants: we have done that which was our duty to do.”

Christian, are you an unprofitable servant? Are you a servant of Christ at all? Can you, with honesty, call Him Lord?