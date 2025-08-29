Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years Later

Today, August 29, 2025 marks the 20 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Katrina was one of the deadliest storms to hit America. It’s impossible to sum up the widespread impacts of the hurricane in just a few words.

I (Mark) first went to New Orleans to help with the hurricane clean up in March, 2006 with a group of college students from a few different schools. I remember being overwhelmed by the devastation I saw all around me as we drove into the 9th ward to help gut a home. I remember the thick layer of mud covering all the floors, the inside of the house looking as if it had been in a blender. I remember the smells. But I also remember the beauty of the body of Christ coming together, I remember the impact it had on me as I worked shoulder to shoulder with other believers for a family I would never meet. God started something in me that week.

I (Katie) went to serve in New Orleans during my senior year of college’s spring break week. It was on that mission trip in 2008 that I felt God’s call to come back after graduation to be a part of what God was doing in New Orleans. I loved getting to live out both the Great Commandment and the Great Commission all while partnering with a local church body.

Twenty years later, God is still using Hurricane Katrina to impact lives. Our ministry officially began after the storm and from the beginning it has never been about rebuilding homes.

Rebuilding homes is just one way for us to build relationships with people, to show Christ’s love, and to share the hope we have in Jesus. Little did Katie and I know how much Katrina would change both of our lives back then, but look what God’s done! What about you? How did God change your life through Hurricane Katrina? Click here to share your story.

This week marks the 5 year anniversary of Hurricane Laura devastating southwest Louisiana.

Our family lived only 3 hours away in Houston and I (Mark) began making day trips over to Lake Charles to assist in the gutting and clean up efforts. Most homes were covered in blue tarps and yards covered with downed trees.

God provided a church partner, Lake Charles Bible Church, that has been a blessing to our family, the volunteers teams, and the homeowners we’ve served for the duration of the response. (This week also brings praise to God as the foundation was poured at LCBC’s new church property!)

It will be bittersweet closing this site as it’s the longest our family has lived anywhere together.

Our girls have started school here and Zach was born here. We’ve served many homeowners who have welcomed us into their homes and lives. We will host a closing celebration on November 6th, 2025, to bring glory to God for all He has done in the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

About two weeks ago, I (Mark) was asked to make a trip over to Hunt, TX to deliver a ministry truck, tools, and supplies to the Texas Hill Country Flood response. On the trip, I was reminded of a statement that I often hear from volunteers that come to serve with us, that is that the body of Christ is amazing.

I was reminded of this when the tire of my truck blew out and I was stuck on the side of the interstate with no spare tire. (I know, terrible time to realize you don’t have a spare!!) To make a long story short, through the body of Christ I got a tow, a tire and a reminder that God has his people everywhere!

I’m thankful for this reminder and for the opportunity to spend a couple days in Texas, to see it first hand, to hear some of the stories, and to help out. If you would like more information on how you can be involved, go to: https://give.efca.org/projects/texas-hill-country-floods

For us, our summer vacation ended on August 8th as the girls started back to school. We praise God that both girls are enjoying their teachers and school thus far. The boys have adjusted well to being home with mom and having more of mom’s attention. Katie will begin volunteering with Bible Study Fellowship in their children’s ministry program this September. In a few weeks we will travel to coastal NC for Katie’s sister’s wedding! We’re excited to see family and celebrate Alison and Tim’s marriage.We are still praying about next steps with the ministry. We have been in this season of unknown before. When our Houston site closed in August 2020, we had no idea when or where we’d go next. BUT GOD was faithful and led us to Lake Charles just a few months later. We know He knows what is next and we can trust Him. Thank you in advance for your prayers as we discern God’s leading for 2026.Thank you for your partnership, we are so grateful for ya’ll!

Praises and Prayer Requests

Praises:

For God’s loving character that wants to rebuild, restore, and redeem after crisis.

For Ms. Cayla’s home passing the final electrical inspection.

For the relationships God has given us here in Lake Charles, LA and for the good start to the school year for the girls.

For the body of Christ that helped Mark when he was stranded on side of the road.

Prayer Requests:

For God’s guidance and wisdom for the all details involved in closing this site.

For God to receive all the glory, honor, and praise at our closing celebration on Nov 6th.

For wisdom and strength for parenting our children.

For peace, wisdom, and direction regarding our family’s next ministry assignment and all the details involved for what next looks like.

