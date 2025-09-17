How to Help Someone Going Through a Crisis

No one’s strong enough to face a major life crisis on their own. We can indeed overcome most problems we face along the way, but there are situations meant to put us down to the point of surrender and desperation. Both could lead to conditions that destroy the soul just as much as they destroy the mind and body. However, knowing that we’re never alone should give us a sense of comfort and safety even in the face of overwhelming crises.

If you are concerned about someone you know who is going through a major life crisis, you might as well reach out and help them recover. A problem can overwhelm a loved one, so they will need all the support and care they can get from someone they trust the most. Doing your part can help renew their vitality for life and find hope in the company you provide. All it takes is applying these essential tips as you lend a hand to someone who is in a crisis.

1. Be Present Without Being Suffocating

At times, your presence could provide a sense of comfort and solace to a loved one going through a crisis. However, it pays to know that there are limits to the amount of support you can give. If you’re not careful when it comes to initiating a conversation and getting them to talk about their problems, they may see your attempts as meddling.

As much as you want to make your presence felt, you should respect their boundaries and provide them enough space to process their feelings and begin to open themselves up to you. It may take some time, but as long as you communicate to the person that you’re intentionally there to help them without suffocating them with probing questions and ways of forcing an interaction, they will make the first step of reaching out to you.

2. Listen With Discernment and Empathy

If your loved one decides to open up about their problems, keep in mind that the spotlight is on them. It may be tempting to insert a personal anecdote or experience, but this would deprive the person of a crucial outlet for talking about their feelings and the hurdles they’re facing. Give them as much space to vent out and listen with intent. Avoid interrupting them and offering hot takes that overlook their experiences.

Empathy allows you to dig deeper into the crisis and realize the impact it has on them. You may not understand some of the things they’re going through, but you can’t rule out how these are affecting their life. Talk to them with an open heart and an open mind so you can ask them about what you can do to help.

3. Guide Them Away from Self-Destructive Habits

Never think that a crisis dissipates on its own in a person. Acknowledge the potential that it could lead to more serious concerns, such as clinical depression, schizophrenic episodes, sleeplessness, and even addiction. As you help an individual with their crisis, spend as much time with them doing activities that can lift their mood and provide them with opportunities to talk about their feelings.

Support isn’t limited to distracting them away from self-destructive habits. It should also mean helping them out of a situation caused by their unintended actions, even if it means seeing them get into legal trouble. In that case, you may as well get a lawyer who can help them secure a Guilty Except for Insanity plea and have them treated.

4. Get Help from a Professional

If you think their crisis has become too much of a burden to them and to yourself, there’s no harm in getting professional help from a licensed therapist. This is critical when the person starts to develop anti-social behaviors and has contemplated self-harm.

With a therapist, a custom treatment plan is offered along with an action plan that can chart the path towards long-term recovery. This will guide you towards the right approaches in addressing difficult habits. You will also be encouraged to follow up on their situation and make sure they follow through with their treatment.

Endnote

It’s never good to assume that anyone can overcome any life crisis. After all, no one is the same. We only need to be there for our loved ones when the demons they’re facing become too much to bear.