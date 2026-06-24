Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller head into November elections with massive momentum

Gov. Moore Says ‘We Must Push Forward To Keep Driving Down Violent Crime, Growing Our Economy, And Investing In Our Public Schools’

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, Maryland voters officially nominated Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller as they seek reelection this November.

“I’m asking Marylanders to reelect Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and I so we can continue the progress we’ve seen throughout Maryland,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We have the opportunity to push back against Washington and the reckless policies that have made everything from gas to groceries more expensive for hard-working people and push forward to ensure more Marylanders can live an even safer, more secure middle-class life. We must keep growing our economy, driving down crime, and investing in our public schools, because the past several years have shown us what happens when we work together to do just that. There is more work to do, but what we’ve done together is just the beginning of what it looks like to build a Maryland that leaves no one behind.”

“Together we have made real progress here in Maryland, but the job’s not done,” said Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller. “Record drops in violent crime, a stronger economy, better public schools—that’s what we’ve been able to deliver for Maryland. But, we can’t stop there–if we are going to make this Maryland’s decade, then we must do the work necessary to continue those results. We need leaders of action, and Governor Moore’s leadership is proof we work across party lines to give people a better way forward and we will continue this work when we earn your vote this November.”

Since taking office, Governor Moore has cut taxes for the middle class, brought Maryland’s unemployment rate to a record low, and made communities across the state safer with record drops in violent crime. Maryland has created over 55,000 new businesses and after four years of record investments in public education the teacher vacancy rate has dropped by 58%–the state is seeing gains in reading and math scores in nearly every single grade level statewide. Governor Moore accelerated the increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour–raising wages for hundreds of thousands of Marylanders. And, in the past couple of years he’s delivered over $200 million in direct utility rebates to families across the state struggling with energy prices.The Governor knows there is still work to do and it’s why he is running for re-election to continue his mission of building a Maryland that leaves no one behind.

In January, Moore-Miller for Maryland announced a record-breaking fundraising year of $7 million–the most ever raised in an off year in Maryland, and the campaign currently has a staggering $7.4 million cash-on-hand. To date, 1199SEIU, the American Federation of Government Employees, Maryland League of Conservation Voters, Maryland REALTORS®, Maryland International Association of Fire Fighters, Maryland’s largest union, the Maryland State Education Association, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 500, as well as Democrats and Republicans from across the state have endorsed Governor Wes Moore for reelection.

By Authority: Wes Moore for Maryland, Mary Tydings, Treasurer.