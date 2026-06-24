EPA Announces $5.5 Million in Brownfields Grants to Revitalize Communities in Maryland

PHILADELPHIA – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $5,500,000 in Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup (MAC) grants to accelerate the cleanup of polluted sites across Maryland. With these funds, EPA is investing directly in American communities to cleanup and redevelop blighted properties, delivering on the Trump Administration’s commitment to ensure that clean air, land, and water go hand-in-hand with economic growth and opportunity.

“EPA is focused on delivering practical results that transform contaminated properties into clean, valuable spaces that spark economic growth and that directly benefit American families,” said Acting Assistant Administrator for Land and Emergency Management Thomas Croci. “Addressing environmental contamination and reusing brownfield properties revitalizes neighborhoods, drives local job creation, and unleashes new economic opportunities. EPA is proud to partner with local communities to ensure they have the cleanest air, land, and water as we power the Great American Comeback.”

“Brownfields grants help communities across the Mid-Atlantic address contamination, clean up long-vacant properties, and unlock new opportunities for growth,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey. “These investments show the power of federal, state, and local partnerships working together to return underused properties into assets that serve the public interest.”

Clean air, land, and water for all Americans is the first pillar of President Trump and Administrator Zeldin’s Powering the Great American Comeback initiative. These grants put that commitment into action while simultaneously powering economic growth in communities across the country. Selected applications for the 2026 Brownfield Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup Grants in Maryland include:

$1,500,000 to Tri-County Council for Western Maryland for an Assessment Grant to conduct brownfield inventories, planning, environmental assessments, and community outreach.

to for an Assessment Grant to conduct brownfield inventories, planning, environmental assessments, and community outreach. $4,000,000 to Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County for a Cleanup Grant to carry out cleanup activities at City of Annapolis Department of Public Works Site.

Grant recipients with viable cleanup projects ready for work will help communities continue their work to carry out cleanup and redevelopment projects on contaminated brownfield properties.

View the list of selected applicants here.

Background

EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995 and, once these grants are awarded, will have provided over $3 billion in grant funding to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse. To date, brownfields investments leveraged more than $45 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. Over the years, the relatively small investment of federal funding was able to leverage, from both public and private sources, more than 228,900 jobs. Through fiscal year 2025, on average, $19.47 was leveraged for each EPA Brownfields Grant dollar awarded through multipurpose, assessment, revolving loan fund and cleanup cooperative agreements.

After selection, awards will be made once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied by selected applicants.