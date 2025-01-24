Glen Burnie Man Sentenced for Role in Dogfighting Ring Connected to DoD Official

Mario Flythe Sentenced for Role in Horrific Dogfighting Ring with Pentagon Official

BALTIMORE — In Defense of Animals applauds the sentencing of Mario Damon Flythe, the Glen Burnie man who pleaded guilty this summer to federal charges of conspiracy to engage in animal fighting and interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

Flythe, who faced a maximum of five years in federal prison, was sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months of home detention – followed by three years of supervised release, along with a $10,000 fine, and an additional $2,800 in a forfeiture money judgment.

Flythe was arrested last year in connection to a dogfighting enterprise he was running with a pentagon official, Frederick Douglas Moorefield, Jr. At the time of his arrest, Moorefield was the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, and Communications for the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

In December, Moorefield was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, six months of home detention, and a $20,000 fine, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $21,576.

Flythe operated a kennel under the name Razor Sharp Kennels, and is alleged to have used his home to keep, train, and breed dogs for dogfighting.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an investigation was launched into Moorefield in 2018 after two dogs were found dead in a plastic dog food bag in Annapolis, Maryland. This led authorities to uncover their roles in a group known as the “DMV Board,” which operated in and around Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

The investigation found Flythe kept dogs to breed and train for fights, with seven dogs rescued from his property last September who were kept chained and caged in appalling conditions. He also arranged dogfights and wagers, and fights he sponsored only ended when a dog died or someone forfeited.

More than 13,900 people signed In Defense of Animals’ letter calling for the maximum sentencing of both men.

“It’s horrifying to think anyone would cause such extreme suffering to dogs just to make money, and even more so think about how many were tortured and killed over the years these two criminals were operating,” said Doll Stanley, Justice for Animals Senior Campaigner for In Defense of Animals. “The link between animal cruelty and human violence is well established, so we applaud authorities for their actions to shut this illegal operation down and give serious fines and jail time to this pair.”

In Defense of Animals is an international animal protection organization with over 250,000 supporters and a history of defending animals, people, and the environment through education and campaigns, as well as hands-on rescue facilities in India, South Korea, central California, and rural Mississippi, since 1983. www.idausa.org/justice4animals