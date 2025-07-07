Pets of the Week!

Our shelter is very full and we need your help spreading the word about our adoptable animals. This week we are highlighting Chip, our 3-legged wonder dog who’s full of energy, love, and ready for adventure! And Buttercup, a 5-month-old dwarf bunny who shows off his happiness with the cutest zoomies.

Adoption fees are waived for them this week!

We’ve included graphics you can easily share on your favorite social platforms—please help us spread the word and find these sweet pets the loving homes they deserve!

Upcoming Events:

Summer of Love Adoption Store Event

Adopters can join us this Sunday from 12 PM to 4 PM at THE AVENUE at White Marsh for a special adoption event featuring our animals! The event will be held at 8139 Honeygo Blvd C, Nottingham, MD, conveniently located between Bandito’s and Bar Louie in the main plaza on the turf, where all the summer fun takes place.

Shelters that will be participating throughout the summer are: Baltimore Humane Society (us), BARCS, Maryland SPCA, Baltimore County Animal Services, and The Humane Society of Harford County! See the full schedule here: https://bmorehumane.org/event/ the-avenue-at-white-marsh- adoption-event/

Canine Carnival- $50 Dog Adoption Fees for July

Our shelter is overflowing with amazing pups of all shapes, sizes, and personalities, and they’re all hoping to find their forever home. To help them out, we’re having a $50 dog adoption fee for the entire month of July!

DogFest- Is your business looking to get in front of 1,000+ attendees?

Join us at DogFest, our largest annual event at the Baltimore Humane Society happening Saturday, September 13 from 11AM – 4PM! We’re currently offering early bird vendor spots and sponsorship opportunities—a great way to showcase your brand to pet lovers and families from across the region.

Learn more and get involved: www.dogfest.org