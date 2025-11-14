Frederick Tops for Dog Lovers
Dogs are part of the family, but not all cities make it easy to live like it. Some cities invest in green space, pet-friendly housing or dining, and local amenities, while others leave dog owners chasing their tails.
“Working with city planners and developers to make spaces dog friendly, for example more grass, waste disposal stations with bags provided, and water stations, is helpful,” says Dr. Steven Marks, Dean of Clemson University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
That kind of thoughtful design makes life easier for pups and people alike. Because we’re thankful for our furry BFFs this month, LawnStarter ranked 2025’s Best Cities for Dog Lovers.
Top 10 Cities for Dog Lovers
- Frederick, MD
- Asheville, NC
- Scottsdale, AZ
- New York, NY
- Santa Fe, NM
- Wilmington, NC
- Orlando, FL
- Santa Monica, CA
- Raleigh, NC
- Bend, OR
How did we rank the cities? We compared the 500 largest U.S. cities across 37 key factors, including yard size, dog-friendly rentals, veterinary access, affordability, and community support. Dig through our methodology to see the full breakdown and how we ranked the cities.
Key Insights:
-
Best in Show: 28 Southern cities landed in the top 50 for dog lovers, alongside small and midsize standouts like Frederick, Maryland (No. 1) and Asheville, North Carolina (No. 2). These cities shine with top-rated vets, plenty of dog sitters, and active Meetup scenes, along with strong dog-friendly dining and shopping options.
-
Paw & Order: 3 states earn top marks when it comes to regulating commercial breeders: New York, Illinois, and Oregon. Each enforces strict rules for licensing, while New York’s Puppy Mill Pipeline Law bans the retail sale of dogs in pet stores and promotes shelter adoption.
The Big-City Advantage: City life suits dogs just fine in major metros like New York (No. 4), Austin (No. 15), Los Angeles (No. 30), and Charlotte (No. 31). These big cities trade yard space for walkable streets, plentiful parks, and strong access to pet amenities and emergency care. City walks double as social time, too. “Frequent walks and new environments help dogs socialize and adapt to city life,” Marks adds.
Check out the whole story and ranking here: https://www.lawnstarter.com/
blog/studies/best-cities-dog- lovers/