Frederick Tops for Dog Lovers

Dogs are part of the family, but not all cities make it easy to live like it. Some cities invest in green space, pet-friendly housing or dining, and local amenities, while others leave dog owners chasing their tails.

“Working with city planners and developers to make spaces dog friendly, for example more grass, waste disposal stations with bags provided, and water stations, is helpful,” says Dr. Steven Marks, Dean of Clemson University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

That kind of thoughtful design makes life easier for pups and people alike. Because we’re thankful for our furry BFFs this month, LawnStarter ranked 2025’s Best Cities for Dog Lovers.

Top 10 Cities for Dog Lovers

Frederick, MD Asheville, NC Scottsdale, AZ New York, NY Santa Fe, NM Wilmington, NC Orlando, FL Santa Monica, CA Raleigh, NC Bend, OR

How did we rank the cities? We compared the 500 largest U.S. cities across 37 key factors, including yard size, dog-friendly rentals, veterinary access, affordability, and community support. Dig through our methodology to see the full breakdown and how we ranked the cities.

Key Insights: