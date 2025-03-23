The Most Important Event In History

We will celebrate history’s most important event in a little over a month. Technically, it is two separate events, but they happened the same weekend. Without the first, you cannot have the second; without the second, the first is meaningless. Event number one is the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The second is His resurrection.

Hundreds of millions, maybe even billions of people, will celebrate the crucifixion and resurrection. Yet, one must wonder how often Easter weekend events are in people’s thoughts throughout the rest of the year.

The death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ should be a life-changing event. Still, most people do not give it a second thought, except around the Easter season.

Thinking of the significance of His death and resurrection, how can these events never be present in our minds as life-changing events?

The world has a sin problem. All the world’s problems can be traced to sin. Please don’t start thinking I’m saying you have a particular problem because you have done something wrong. If someone mugs you taking your wallet or purse, you have a problem. You did not sin, but the robber did. His sin caused your problem. However, many of our issues are because of our sins. Often, we suffer the consequences of our sins. If a man goes to the tavern after work on payday and spends a lot of money, marriage problems will arise. An argument with the wife is a certainty upon arriving home. The electric bill or rent may not get paid. The grocery budget is either decreased or non-existent, and the cupboards start looking bare. The sins of drink, selfishness, not taking care of your financial responsibilities, and foolishness in priorities are all present here. The man not only suffers because of his sin, but his family does as well. Sin has its consequences.

The events of Easter weekend are how God deals with our sin problem.

Christ came into the world to save the world. John 3:17, “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”

Christ became man’s substitute. Isaiah 53:5, “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.” Also, Galatians 3:13, “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse us: for it is written, Cursed is every one at hangeth on a tree.”

Jesus bore the sins of the world. 1 Peter 2:24, “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.”

He carried the burdens of Humanity. Isaiah 53:4, “Surely he hath born our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted.”

Jesus Christ is the Lamb of God, the sacrifice for our sins. Isaiah 53:7, “He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth.”

John 1:29, “The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.”

1 Peter 1:18-19, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from you fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”

He offered Himself as the sacrifice. Ephesians 5:2, “And walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.” Also, Titus 2:14, “Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.”

Jesus died to redeem all of us. 2 Corinthians 5:15, “And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.”

Christ died for our sins, and His resurrection is the finishing touch of our justification and gives us hope of eternal life. Romans 4:25, “Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification.” 2 Corinthians 4:14, “Knowing that he which raised up the Lord Jesus shall raise up us also by Jesus, and shall present us with you.”

Either Jesus Christ is the Son of God who provides salvation to all that have faith in His sacrifice and resurrection (Romans 10:9-10), or the whole story is a lie. If the truth is the latter, then why bother with Him at all? But if the truth is the former, how can He not be the center of our lives?

Whether you go to church every service or only on Easter, consider these words and whether you are giving Him His due.