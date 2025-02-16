Denzel Washington Wasn’t Snubbed by the Academy—He Just Picked the Wrong Role in the Wrong Movie

With Oscar season in full swing, discussions abound about surprising nominations and shocking omissions. Among those notably absent from this year’s Academy Award nominations is Denzel Washington for his role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. Some trade magazines like Screen Rant are suggesting Washington was snubbed.

While some in the industry may argue he was snubbed, the reality is much simpler—he chose a lackluster role in a film that fails to live up to its predecessor.

Washington portrays Macrinus, a former slave turned wealthy and influential arms dealer in the Roman Empire. As the owner of a gladiator stable and mentor to the film’s protagonist, Lucius (played by Paul Mescal), Macrinus is depicted as a cunning, ambitious figure with aspirations of seizing the throne. While Washington and Mescal deliver the film’s strongest performances, even their considerable talents aren’t enough to elevate what ultimately amounts to a mediocre sword-and-sandals sequel.

One of the more puzzling aspects of Washington’s portrayal is the characterization of Macrinus. At times, he is effeminate, flamboyant, and seemingly bisexual—yet these elements feel more like surface-level affectations than meaningful character traits. Despite his commanding presence and signature gravitas, Washington’s performance comes across as forced and unconvincing. Compared to his unforgettable turn as Trip in Glory—a role that earned him a well-deserved Oscar—his work in Gladiator II is disappointingly hollow. There is an attempt to craft Macrinus as a morally ambiguous, larger-than-life character, but the writing never fully supports the nuances Washington attempts to bring to the role. The result is a performance that feels misaligned with his usual strengths.

Beyond Washington’s individual performance, the film itself is an issue. Gladiator II struggles with an identity crisis, attempting to balance nostalgia with new storytelling, ultimately failing to recapture the emotional weight and grandeur of the original Gladiator. The screenplay lacks the depth and richness needed to make Macrinus a truly compelling antagonist. The supporting characters are underdeveloped, and the film’s pacing wavers between rushed action sequences and prolonged exposition. The final product is visually impressive but emotionally hollow, leaving little lasting impact.

The film’s highlight is undoubtedly the climactic battle between Lucius and Macrinus. Even at nearly 70, Washington proves he can still handle action with impressive physicality, and the final confrontation delivers genuine excitement. However, a great fight scene alone cannot redeem a film that otherwise feels unnecessary and uninspired. It is a reminder that even the best actors can only do so much with weak material.

While Gladiator II has been a commercial success, its creative merit is another story. Fans might argue that Washington was unfairly overlooked by the Academy, and he himself may claim indifference to the omission.

But the truth is straightforward: he accepted a weak role in a film that had little reason to exist. Neither the director nor the actors delivered work worthy of Oscar recognition. The Academy tends to favor transformative, emotionally resonant performances, and while Washington brings his usual charisma, it is not enough to disguise the film’s shortcomings.

Denzel Washington wasn’t snubbed—he just wasn’t in a movie good enough to earn him a nomination. In the end, even the greatest actors are only as strong as the roles they choose, and this time, Washington simply made the wrong choice.