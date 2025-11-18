Baltimore Humane Society-Pets of the week

We hope you had a great weekend! We’ve been celebrating as our 1,000 adoption of the year took place at the end of last week. It’s so great to know that many pets found loving homes. Now, let’s find great homes for Dolce and Bella, our Pets of the Week!

Bella – 8-year-old gentle orange tabby who loves cozy naps & quiet companionship.

Dolce – 11-month-old sweet tripod who loves snuggles & is learning to walk on three legs.

Adoption fees are waived for Dolce and Bella this week!

Events & Other Info

Wags & Whiskers Donation Boxes-

We’re placing donation boxes around the community this holiday season to support our pets in need with items from our wish list. Want to host one at your business? Email us at [email protected] to get involved or check out our list of places hosting boxes here.

Pet Photos with Santa-

Bring your furry friends for a festive holiday photo at Petco Owings Mills on Saturday, December 6 from 11 AM – 3 PM! Capture a special memory with your pet and help support the Baltimore Humane Society.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month-

Those looking to adopt can give a senior dog or cat a forever home, changing their life for the better—adoption fees for our seniors are waived the rest of the month!

Thank you for your support each week.