Baltimore Humane Society launches fundraising campaign for Giving Tuesday

Date: December 2, 2025

Baltimore Humane Society Leaders Are in the Doghouse!

Reisterstown, MD — Today on GivingTuesday, the Baltimore Humane Society (BHS) has launched “The Crate Escape,” a bold fundraising campaign to raise crucial funds to support the needs of animals arriving at our shelter every day. BHS Board President Andrew Levine and Treasurer David Krajewski are facing off as peer fundraisers, each seeking to be the first released after spending the day in a locked kennel. Every dollar raised today will help animals break free from a life of uncertainty and hardship, opening the door to safety, love, and a brighter future.

Campaign Details

“The Crate Escape” leverages the spirit of GivingTuesday by challenging donors to help BHS reach its ambitious fundraising goal of $75,000. Donations will fund life-saving care, medical treatments, food, and shelter for animals who depend on us every single day.

Generous partner Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial is matching donations up to $2,500, doubling the impact of gifts.

Donors can give via BHS’s campaign page: givebutter.com/CRATEESCAPE

The campaign runs through GivingTuesday (December 2, 2025), with regular updates shared about funds raised and their impacts for the continuity of critical shelter services and community programs.

Why This Matters

For decades, BHS has served as one of the region’s primary animal welfare organizations, committed to protecting companion animals and saving lives. With the costs of care, veterinary services, and pet food drastically increasing in 2025, this campaign is critical.

How to Support

Visit our campaign page and make a donation: givebutter.com/CRATEESCAPE 2. Share the campaign on social media, tagging @bmorehumane and using the hashtags #CrateEscape2025 and #GivingTuesday. Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to join the movement to help BHS reach its goal.



About the Baltimore Humane Society

A key member of the Baltimore community for nearly one hundred years, the Baltimore Humane Society is an independent non-profit animal shelter offering services for all stages of pet ownership. The organization works diligently to help homeless animals with necessary medical treatment, behavioral training and, ultimately, loving forever homes. Adoption fees are halved for senior animals and modified or waived for senior citizens, first responders and military personnel. The clinic offers free and low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination, and wellness services to the public. The memorial park offers end-of-life options for beloved pets as well as bereavement support and grief counseling.

For more information on adoption, programs and services, visit bmorehumane.org. Follow BHS on social media: @BmoreHumane on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and TikTok.





