5 Examples of Motorist Negligence That Hurts Motorcyclists in Baltimore

Motorcyclists in Baltimore love the thrill of the open road, but that joy often comes with risks. Negligence by drivers of cars and trucks can make riding even more dangerous.

Knowing how motorists’ mistakes in Baltimore can impact the safety of motorcyclists is crucial.

If you have been involved in an accident caused by someone else’s negligence, connecting with a Baltimore motorcycle accident lawyer is vital to protecting your rights.

Let us explore five common ways motorist negligence can hurt motorcyclists.

1. Failing to Check Blind Spots

It is no secret that motorcycles are smaller than cars, making them harder to spot on the road. As a result, drivers often fail to properly check their blind spots before changing lanes or merging into traffic. This oversight can easily lead to collisions that leave motorcyclists with serious injuries. Riders rely on motorists to double-check their mirrors and blind spots. When drivers fail to do so, the consequences are usually devastating.

2. Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle accidents. Whether texting, eating, or fiddling with the GPS, drivers who are not focused on the road endanger everyone around them. Unfortunately, for motorcyclists, the danger is even greater. A distracted driver might not notice a motorcycle until it is too late. The split-second loss of attention could mean the difference between a near-miss and a catastrophic accident.

3. Failing to Yield the Right of Way

Intersections are hot spots for accidents, especially for motorcyclists. Drivers who fail to yield the right of way put riders in harm’s way. Given that motorcyclists do not have the same level of protection as car drivers, even a low-speed crash can lead to life-altering injuries.

4. Tailgating

Following too closely is dangerous no matter who is in front, but it is particularly hazardous for motorcyclists. Motorcycles can stop much faster than cars, and tailgating leaves little room for error. If a driver closely follows a motorcycle and the rider has to stop suddenly, the car behind can rear-end the motorcycle. For riders, this can result in serious injuries like broken bones or even permanent spinal damage.

5. Driving Under the Influence

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the most reckless behaviors a motorist can exhibit. Impaired drivers have slower reaction times and reduced ability to judge distances, making it incredibly dangerous for everyone on the road. An impaired driver might not notice a motorcycle, let alone have the reaction time to avoid a collision.

What Can Motorcyclists Do?

Although motorcyclists cannot control other people’s actions, they can take steps to reduce risks. For example, they should always wear protective gear, stay visible with reflective clothing, and ride defensively. They should also watch for erratic drivers and avoid riding in blind spots whenever possible.

However, remember that even the safest riders cannot prevent every accident. That is why it is essential to know your options if you are hurt due to someone else’s negligence. An experienced motorcycle accident lawyer can help you understand your rights and seek compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Conclusion

Motorcyclists face unique challenges on the road. From distracted drivers to those who fail to check their blind spots, motorist negligence can have severe consequences for motorcyclists. By staying aware of these dangers and knowing where to turn for help, you can better protect yourself and your rights after an accident.

If you or someone you know has been injured in a motorcycle accident, do not hesitate to seek legal advice. The right lawyer can make all the difference in getting the justice you deserve.