When Safety Takes a Backseat, Maryland’s Roadway Workers Are Put at Risk

When utility interruptions, natural disasters, or emergency situations strike, telecommunication providers, utility contractors, construction crews, and traffic control professionals are ready to ensure residents have access to essential resources and that our community keeps moving safely.

These critical frontline workers often perform tasks in dangerous conditions and on or near the roadway to repair and expand our community’s important infrastructure. The safety hazards they face every day are compounded by inattentive and reckless driving behaviors.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 7,110 work zone crashes across Maryland, resulting in 2,587 injuries and 45 fatalities. Preliminary data for 2024 shows that 17 people were killed in work zone-related incidents, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. This data is staggering, and it is important to realize these are not just numbers; they are lost lives and families impacted forever.

As the Vice President of Risk and Safety at Flagger Force, a short-term traffic control provider, I understand all too well the devastating impacts of distracted and reckless driving.

Unfortunately, I’ve experienced the tragic loss of two team members due to inattentive drivers. Distracted driving, following too closely, and speeding are among the leading causes of work zone accidents and can result in catastrophic consequences.

While companies like Flagger Force can do everything in their power to provide employees with industry-leading safety training, educational resources, state-of-the-art technology, and personal protective equipment, it’s still not enough.

When drivers make the decision to put safety in the backseat, it puts Maryland’s roadway workers at risk. Every motorist must be mindful of their driving behaviors and make safe choices behind the wheel to protect those who work on or near the roadway and prevent tragic accidents.

As the United States honors National Work Zone Awareness Week (Monday, April 21 to Friday, April 25, 2025), an annual campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through work zones,

I urge all motorists across Maryland to reflect on their behaviors while operating a vehicle. It only takes one bad decision behind the wheel to cause an accident, which could result in life-altering injuries or the loss of life.

When drivers put safety first and understand their role in keeping themselves and roadway workers safe, work zone accidents can be prevented. Every motorist has a responsibility to watch out for work zones and navigate them with caution. I encourage all drivers to:

Stay Alert – Drivers must stay alert while navigating a work zone. This includes avoiding distractions and always keeping their eyes on the road.

Reduce Speed – Speeding in work zones can make it more difficult to respond to traffic control professional’s signals or lane shifts due to road work. Motorists should adhere to the posted speed limits in work zones, which are often reduced.

Keep Your Distance – Rear-end collisions are common in work zones. Drivers are urged to leave plenty of space between their vehicle and the car in front of them.

Understand Maryland’s Traffic Laws – Motorists must be aware of the state’s traffic and work zone safety laws and the consequences of violating the rules, such as hefty fines, criminal implications, and, more importantly, causing serious injuries or death.

As we enter peak construction season this spring and summer, individuals traveling in and around Baltimore will see an increase in work zones as crews perform tasks to upgrade and expand the critical infrastructure in our community.

Motorists must make safety a priority and remain alert and attentive when driving through a work zone to keep themselves and roadway workers out of harm’s way. Raising awareness of the true dangers and impacts of reckless and distracted driving and encouraging motorists to take action to keep our state’s work zones safe is key to preventing devastating crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

As this year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week theme states, we must “Respect the Zone so We All Get Home.” Those who work hard in dangerous conditions to ensure Baltimore residents have access to electricity, running water, communication channels, and more deserve to make it home to their loved ones at the end of every day. When we come together as a community and make a commitment to implementing safe driving habits, we can ensure that they are afforded that right.