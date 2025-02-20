What’s New at SurgeU? These Courses Can Give You an Idea

It’s an exciting time to be a student at SurgeU, the educational platform blending biblical principles with investment strategies through its comprehensive financial education platform. Its curriculum spans multiple disciplines, backed by experienced mentors and an active community of faith-focused investors.

Trade Surge teaches students to work across market conditions. “The strategy that we use is proprietary, and it’s a simple strategy … that works in those markets, those time frames, and it’s proven over time,” explains Steve Albin, vice president of education at SurgeU. “It works based on supply and demand … that principle is like gravity.”

Risk management foundations guide the program. Students master establishing clear stops, entries, and targets before executing trades. “We start with risk,” Albin emphasizes. “You need to have what we call SET— stop, entry, and target.”

Asset Surge

This comprehensive course explores the fundamentals of investment vehicles including equities, fixed-income securities, and derivatives. Students develop the skills to create and adjust asset allocation strategies that align with their investment goals while managing market exposure through strategic rebalancing.

The course provides an in-depth examination of quantitative and qualitative analysis methods across different asset types, focusing on market cycles, monetary policy impacts, and opportunities in developing economies. Advanced modules cover sophisticated portfolio optimization techniques, complex financial modeling, and retirement account management strategies to help students maximize long-term returns while maintaining appropriate risk levels.

“This course addresses both wealth and income generation, as they’re integrally linked,” according to a SurgeU Asset course video. “If you’re trading for income, you may want to use the money to pay for monthly expenses, invest in college, or continuing education [or] cover emergency expenses. The list of what you can do with your money goes on and on.”

The video continues, “Some of that income could also be used to fund your retirement, which leads us to the wealth side of the equation. From the wealth perspective, you may want to use the money to help family or friends, contribute to your community, or just sleep better at night knowing you’re sitting on a nest egg that could help you through unforeseen expenses.” Many successful students have gone on to apply these principles effectively.

Crypto Surge

This course covers cryptocurrency A to Z. It explains how blockchain systems function, introduces key cryptocurrency trading principles and explores essential security practices. Students learn about market analysis, risk management strategies, and the role of cryptocurrencies in modern finance.

Topics include setting up secure wallets, understanding exchange platforms, and analyzing market trends. Through practical examples and guided exercises, participants develop skills to evaluate cryptocurrency investments while maintaining awareness of the market’s inherent volatility and risks.

Crypto Surge also equips students with knowledge of basic blockchain architecture and consensus mechanisms, common cryptocurrency trading terms and concepts, security best practices for digital asset protection, market analysis tools and techniques, and risk management fundamentals. The course is part of SurgeU’s comprehensive curriculum that has received positive industry recognition.

Futures Surge Course

The program delivers content through three main channels. First, each day features multiple instructor-led sessions focused on market interpretation and trading techniques. Experienced traders guide students through complex concepts and practical applications. Second, students participate in daily live trading sessions where they can implement their newfound knowledge under actual market conditions, with expert guidance and feedback. Third, participants have access to supplementary educational content and practice exercises they can review independently to strengthen their understanding of key concepts.

This structure combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience to help students develop real-world trading capabilities. Many trading professionals recommend the program for its practical approach.

“The Futures Surge course is designed to educate and increase student confidence and skills in trading the global futures markets by applying our Surge Strategy,” according to a Futures Surge video. “This course covers the six major groups of the markets, including equity indexes, interest rates, energy, metals, currency, and agriculture, and combines powerful skill-building lessons with interactive live market trading sessions.” The course’s practical demonstrations show real-world applications of these principles.

But perhaps one of the greatest things about SurgeU is the combination of on-demand courses, live online courses, and coaching.

“Mentorship is almost everything,” states Albin. “It’s the lecture and then the lab. The lab is where learning happens.” Students receive guidance through live trading sessions, deal review meetings, one-on-one coaching, and community support. Free class retakes strengthen the learning experience.