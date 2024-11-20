Study: Baltimore Parents Pay $23k Per Year to Support a Child

With National Family Week beginning November 24th, Upgraded Points released a new data study looking at the most expensive U.S. locations for raising kids, with data specific to Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD.

Researchers calculated the percentage difference in the required living costs to maintain a modest but adequate standard of living for 2-adult households with children compared to 2-adult households without children, across 385 metropolitan areas and all 50 states.

Below are some highlights from the report’s findings. The full study also includes a detailed methodology, as well as several interactive charts and tables.

Key Takeaways, With Data for Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

Children significantly increase household expenses: At the national level, having 1 child increases household costs by 40.4% annually on average, while having 2 children raises costs by 70.3%.

At the national level, having 1 child increases household costs by 40.4% annually on average, while having 2 children raises costs by 70.3%. Cost is a major deterrent: According to a recent Pew Research survey, 36% of adults aged 18 to 49 who do not have children cited affordability as a top reason for their decision.

According to a recent Pew Research survey, 36% of adults aged 18 to 49 who do not have children cited affordability as a top reason for their decision. The cost of raising a child in the Baltimore metro: For a 2-adult household in the Baltimore metro area with no children, the average annual cost of maintaining a modest but adequate standard of living is $55,260. Adding 1 child brings that figure up to $77,886—an increase of 40.9%.

For a 2-adult household in the Baltimore metro area with no children, the average annual cost of maintaining a modest but adequate standard of living is $55,260. Adding 1 child brings that figure up to $77,886—an increase of 40.9%. Expenses for 2-child households: Families in the Baltimore metro with 2 children see a total of $95,514 in average annual living costs, 72.8% higher than households without kids.

You can read the full study here, including all sources: https://upgradedpoints.com/ news/most-expensive-cities-to- raise-kids/

About Upgraded Points

Upgraded Points’ travel and financial expertise and insights are regularly featured across top-tier publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, Travel & Leisure, Business Insider, Fox Business, Washington Post, CNBC, TimeOut, and many more. Additional commentary and insights from Upgraded Points can be provided on request.