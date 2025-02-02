Ready to sprinkle some extra love into your life? Meet this week’s adorable Pets of the Week, Moose the dog & Betty the bunny!

Feel free to use the graphics we've included in this email to share with your contacts.

Events & Other Info:

Great American Rescue Bowl- Waived adoption fees for dogs and cats from 2/2-2/9. We partnered with our friends at the Great American Rescue League for the Great American Rescue Bowl Adoption Party! Our dog and cat adoption fees are waived from now until 2/9. Visit us Monday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monthly Bereavement Support Group- Feb. 4th is the Baltimore Humane Society Memorial Park monthly bereavement support group for those coping with the loss or illness of a pet. All are welcome to join on February 4th, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. via Google Meet. For details, email [email protected] .

Be My Valentine Adoption Event- Join the Baltimore Humane Society at Pimlico Racecourse for the Be My Valentine Adoption Event On Sunday, February 16th from 10 am to 2 p.m. we will join BARCS, MD SPCA, and Baltimore County Animal Services with our lovable, adoptable animals looking for homes. Adoption fees are waived. We hope to see you there!

Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam-

Prepare for a night of sophistication and glitz! Be sure to mark your calendars for our Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam event, benefiting the animals at BHS. Join us on Friday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley. If you’re interested in sponsoring this event, please visit: https://bmorehumane.org/ sponsorhip-thanks- opportunities/black-tie-and- tails/

Effective 1/17: Our kennel and intake facilities are currently undergoing construction. While the buildings are closed to the public, we can still show our dogs. This project is expected to last 3 weeks.

