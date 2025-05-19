We have two amazing animals this week for our Pets of the Week: Jimbo and Shiloh! These two are full of love and ready to find their forever homes. To help them on their journey, we’ve waived their adoption fees all week!

You can make a big impact by simply sharing their adoption spotlights on your social media—every share brings them one step closer to a new beginning. We’ve included graphics for you to easily access on this email. Thank you for helping us spread the word!

Upcoming Events:

Our Pickleball for Paws event is just over two weeks away! There is still time for individuals to purchase their tickets.

When: Sunday, June 1 | 10 AM – 12 PM

Where: Bounce Pickleball Club, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville

Whether you’re playing, cheering from the sidelines, or just stopping by to show your support, every moment helps make a difference for our furry friends.

Tickets & sponsorship opportunities:

https://bmorehumane.org/event/ pickleball-for-paws- fundraiser/

Join the Baltimore Humane Society for the Summer Series at the Baltimore County Public Library Mobile Unit! Visit us this Wednesday, May 21 from 1 PM – 3 PM at the Liberty Senior Center in Randallstown (3525 Resource Dr). Enjoy free engraved pet tags, learn about reading to our adoptable animals, and discover ways to support pets in need. Stop by and say hi!

Thank you for your support each week. We are very appreciative!