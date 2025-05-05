Happy Monday!

Meet our adorable Pets of the Week- the sweet senior kitty, Sir Dominoe, and the playful girl pup, Petunia! Both of their adoption fees are waived this week for being our stars!

It would be awesome if you could take a moment from your busy day and share their adoption spotlights on your favorite social platforms.

Check out our upcoming events and adoption promotions:

50% Off Adoption Fees- Now through this Saturday, May 10, all dog and cat adoption fees are 50% off—no age limits! Interested adopters can view all of our adoptables on bmorehumane.org.

Pet Loss Support Group- Our next virtual Pet Loss Support Meeting is via Google Meet tomorrow, May 6, at 7pm. Whether the loss is recent or years past, individuals will never be alone. RSVP for the link: petlossconnect@ bmorehumane.org

Feline Fun at the Library- Come meet adoptable cats from local rescues at the Hereford Branch Library! Meet us this Saturday, May 10 from 10am – 12:30pm. Location: 16940 York Road, Monkton, MD 21111

Featuring adoptables from: Bmore Humane, Baltimore County Animal Services, Maryland SPCA, Adopt-A-Pet.org, Heavenly Paws, Hodge-Podge Pets, and Animal Allies.

Pickleball for Paws- Get ready for a fun-filled morning of pickleball while raising money for our animals! When: Sunday, June 1 from 10am – 12pm at Bounce Pickleball Club: 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD

Play, cheer, or just come support! Tickets and sponsor info here: https://bmorehumane.org/event/ pickleball-for-paws- fundraiser/

Thank you for your support each week!