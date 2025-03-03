We’re ready to introduce you to this week’s Pets of the Week!

Meet Parker, a sweet and shy 4-month-old pup looking for a patient, loving home to help him gain confidence. And say hello to Spheresy, a 2-year-old independent kitty who enjoys affection—on his terms!

Both are ready to find their perfect match. Please help us find them great homes by sharing their spotlights! We’ve included graphics for you to use in this email.

Upcoming Events:

Black Tie & Tails: Hollywood Glam-

Our Black Tie & Tails auction is live! Bid on exciting items and support our shelter pets. We hope you will join us at the event with your well-behaved dog on Friday, March 21, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley for dinner, open bar, dancing, and both a live and silent auction. Purchase tickets and view the auction here: BTT25.givesmart.com.

Our Monthly Pet Bereavement Group is tomorrow night. For those coping with pet loss or illness, we’re here for you. The virtual meeting will be from 7 PM to 9 PM via Google Meet. RSVP at [email protected] .

Attention cat lovers! Don’t miss the Crab and Mallet Cat Club’s All-Breed Cat Show and Adoption Event happening this weekend, March 8 and 9, from 9 AM to 4:30 PM at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Adorable cats will be available for adoption!

Thank you for your support each week! We are very appreciative.