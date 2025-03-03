Maryland Is 2025’s 5th Best State for Women – WalletHub Study

With March being Women’s History Month and women still lagging behind men when it comes to earnings and executive positions in businesses, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Women in 2025, along with expert commentary.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to the quality of women’s health care to the female homicide rate.

Woman-Friendliness of Maryland (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 5 th

16 th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 1 st – Unemployment Rate for Women

– Unemployment Rate for Women 6 th – Share of Women in Poverty

– Share of Women in Poverty 2 nd – Share of Women-Owned Businesses

– Share of Women-Owned Businesses 12 th – High School Graduation Rate for Women

– High School Graduation Rate for Women 5 th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

– Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election 25 th – Female Uninsured Rate

– Female Uninsured Rate 20 th – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

– Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth 28 th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals

– Quality of Women’s Hospitals 3rd – Women’s Preventive Health Care

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-and-worst-states-for- women/10728

Key takeaways and WalletHub commentary are included below in text and video format.

“Despite improvements the U.S. has made over the years, women still lag behind men when it comes to economic prospects, executive positions and political representation. On top of tackling these important issues, the best states for women also ensure that they have access to high-quality health care, receive the same educational opportunities as men, and live in safe communities.”

—

“Massachusetts is the best state for women in 2025, in part because it has one of the lowest unemployment rates for women. The Bay State, whose governor is a woman, also has the lowest share of women who lack health insurance, at 2.1%, along with the fifth-best hospitals for women’s health care. The good quality health care that women receive contributes to the fact that the state has the second-highest life expectancy for women. Finally, Massachusetts is a great state for women who plan to have children. It ranks as the best state to have a baby in and the best state for working moms.”

– Milvionne Chery Copeland, WalletHub Analyst

Expert Commentary

What factors, financial or otherwise, should women consider when choosing a state to live in?

“When considering what state to live in, regardless of gender, people will want to consider a number of factors, some factors being more important to some people than others. Opportunity would be a broad consideration. Such opportunity factors would include things such as the state of the economy and job opportunities in that state and the cost of living. Other factors would include the quality-of-life opportunities – Do you want walkable cities? Opportunities to live near waters or mountains? Warm weather, cold weather, etc.? In addition, one would want to consider the opportunity to maintain one’s health and safety – Are hospitals available and convenient? Are there enough doctors to serve the community? Is crime a problem? In addition, one would likely want to consider the opportunity for growth and personal development – Are there good schools for my children? Good institutions of higher education? And, finally, the opportunity to be a part of or to influence the political process would be a concern for most as that is how individuals can affect the change they want.”

Elizabeth S. Smith – Professor, Furman University

What can companies do to improve workplace conditions for women?

“Be transparent with your workplace policies and with your workers. When you change something because there is a new Federal mandate to do so, tell people. Don’t leave them out of the loop as things change in your workplace or in your industry. Good, thoughtful, compassionate communication is crucial, even when you feel like your back is against the wall as laws rapidly change. A happy workforce that feels safe to do the work you want them to do is more important than you know.”

Laura Mattoon D’Amore, Ph.D. – Professor, Roger Williams University

“Company policies that improve workplace conditions for women also improve workplace conditions for men. Such policies would include protection against discrimination and harassment, paid family leave, support for childcare and flexible work environments.”

Elizabeth S. Smith – Professor, Furman University

What should a state-level public policy agenda for women include?

“A state-level public policy agenda should promote and provide equal opportunities for everyone. This would include protections against discrimination in hiring and pay, support for health and well-being, strong educational systems, and a responsive political system.”

Elizabeth S. Smith – Professor, Furman University