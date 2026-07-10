I didn’t show up

(and I’m not alone)

as our founders sighed

a celestial groan

toward those who cheered

and those who just moaned

I’m glad that the party is over

For me it was simply

a sure holiday

No interest to wander

out into the fray

No flags to incite

the vain HOA

I am pleased that the party is over

The heat was oppressive

with nowhere to rest

My state’s booth stood empty

(a childish protest)

Did Franklin foresee

how we’d fail such a test?

I’m relieved that the party is over

Tucked inside my home

I was left to consider

the green reflecting pool

and speculate about

the grim pallor

of an AWOL old tool

Dire thunderclouds served

as stark metaphors

for meaningless tropes

by bombastic bores

When did these wet dregs

wash up on our shores?

It is clear that the party is over

Brushed aside was

“accountability”

save for dissing King George

and ol’ Bobby Lee

Who’s to blame?

In the end – it will be you and me

Proof again that the party is over

With billowing sails

and planes overhead

each side stood wishing

the other was dead

For this – brave colonial

heroes once bled?

I’m so glad that the party is over

What booming sounds rang

into the night

a fireworks blast

or deadly street fight?

Your vote doesn’t count

(then again it just might)

Aren’t you glad that the party is over?

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