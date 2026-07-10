Image by ErikaWittlieb from Pixabay

Image by ErikaWittlieb from Pixabay

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Anthony C. Hayes Poetry 

I’m Glad That The Party is Over

Anthony C. Hayes

I didn’t show up
(and I’m not alone)
as our founders sighed
a celestial groan
toward those who cheered
and those who just moaned
I’m glad that the party is over

For me it was simply
a sure holiday
No interest to wander
out into the fray
No flags to incite
the vain HOA
I am pleased that the party is over

The heat was oppressive
with nowhere to rest
My state’s booth stood empty
(a childish protest)
Did Franklin foresee
how we’d fail such a test?
I’m relieved that the party is over

Tucked inside my home
I was left to consider
the green reflecting pool
and speculate about
the grim pallor
of an AWOL old tool

Dire thunderclouds served
as stark metaphors
for meaningless tropes
by bombastic bores
When did these wet dregs
wash up on our shores?
It is clear that the party is over

Brushed aside was
“accountability”
save for dissing King George
and ol’ Bobby Lee
Who’s to blame?
In the end – it will be you and me
Proof again that the party is over

With billowing sails
and planes overhead
each side stood wishing
the other was dead
For this – brave colonial
heroes once bled?
I’m so glad that the party is over

What booming sounds rang
into the night
a fireworks blast
or deadly street fight?
Your vote doesn’t count
(then again it just might)
Aren’t you glad that the party is over?

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