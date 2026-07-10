I’m Glad That The Party is Over
I didn’t show up
(and I’m not alone)
as our founders sighed
a celestial groan
toward those who cheered
and those who just moaned
I’m glad that the party is over
For me it was simply
a sure holiday
No interest to wander
out into the fray
No flags to incite
the vain HOA
I am pleased that the party is over
The heat was oppressive
with nowhere to rest
My state’s booth stood empty
(a childish protest)
Did Franklin foresee
how we’d fail such a test?
I’m relieved that the party is over
Tucked inside my home
I was left to consider
the green reflecting pool
and speculate about
the grim pallor
of an AWOL old tool
Dire thunderclouds served
as stark metaphors
for meaningless tropes
by bombastic bores
When did these wet dregs
wash up on our shores?
It is clear that the party is over
Brushed aside was
“accountability”
save for dissing King George
and ol’ Bobby Lee
Who’s to blame?
In the end – it will be you and me
Proof again that the party is over
With billowing sails
and planes overhead
each side stood wishing
the other was dead
For this – brave colonial
heroes once bled?
I’m so glad that the party is over
What booming sounds rang
into the night
a fireworks blast
or deadly street fight?
Your vote doesn’t count
(then again it just might)
Aren’t you glad that the party is over?
© Copyright 2026 Baltimore Post-Examiner. All Rights Reserved
Anthony C. Hayes is an actor, author, raconteur, rapscallion and bon vivant. A one-time newsboy for the Evening Sun and professional presence at the Washington Herald, Tony’s poetry, photography, humor, and prose have also been featured in Smile, Hon, You’re in Baltimore!, Destination Maryland, Magic Octopus Magazine, Los Angeles Post-Examiner, Voice of Baltimore, SmartCEO, Alvarez Fiction, and Tales of Blood and Roses. If you notice that his work has been purloined, please let him know. As the Good Book says, “Thou shalt not steal.”