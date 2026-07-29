President Donald J. Trump, US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, United Airlines, & MWAA unveil plan to transform Washington Dulles International Airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy alongside President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office today unveiled renderings for a landmark transformation of Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). Backed by a $20+ billion capital investment program, a historic collaboration between USDOT, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), and United Airlines will oversee the transformation of IAD into a world-class international gateway worthy of our nation’s capital. The project will generate billions of dollars in economic opportunity, create thousands of good paying jobs, unlock hundreds of new flights, and solidify the area as a premier aviation hub.

The selection follows an extensive review of more than 30 proposals submitted in response to USDOT’s December call to action.

Click HERE to access all of the conceptual renderings

D.C. residents and visitors from across the nation and around the world can look forward to more than 5 million square feet of new or renovated space. The transformation will improve the Dulles customer experience by:

Enhancing entry into the airport with close-in parking facilities, state-of-the-art check-in areas and more efficient security screening for an easier start to the journey;

Building new and modernized concourses and replacing the current dismal Concourses C and D with facilities that will support more and larger aircraft to fly to more destinations around the world;

Adding additional gates that will give travelers more spacious, comfortable seating areas, dedicated work areas, and amenities in bright, expansive settings;

New AeroTrain connections and enhanced walkability, including a central walking tunnel, will make it easier for travelers to move between the terminal, concourses and gates to allow replacement of mobile lounges;

Improving walkability, including with a stunning new central passenger connection between concourses.

Creating a walkable path to a new, large U.S. Customs facility and improvements designed to deliver an international arrival experience second to none;

Constructing a state-of-the-art baggage handling system so travelers will get their luggage faster; and

Adding additional concessions and airport lounges, including more United Club space and plans for one of the largest United Polaris Lounges in the world.

“President Trump’s work to make D.C. safe and beautiful has already reshaped our nation’s capital for the better. But to truly achieve this vision, we need to invest in an international gateway that is worthy of the greatest country on earth,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “By partnering with United Airlines and MWAA, we will create thousands of jobs and build a world-class airport filled with stunning architecture, efficient security screenings, hundreds of new flights, and improved mobility – all while preserving Dulles’ iconic primary terminal. Say goodbye to those stale concourses, endless walkways, and those absurd mobile lounges, and say hello to a state-of-the-art facility that will inspire millions of flyers for generations to come.”

“This new construction effort builds upon the multiyear Dulles Master Plan, developed in consultation with our airline partners, to modernize Washington’s main international airport,” said Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter. “We are grateful for the Trump administration’s interest in accelerating the pace and scope of our plans, and we look forward to building new facilities that will be a source of pride for our nation.”

“Washington Dulles is the gateway that connects the nation’s capital to the world, and this transformation builds on United’s long-term investment in our hub to deliver the world-class airport experience our employees, customers and millions of travelers deserve,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “We thank the Trump Administration and the Department of Transportation for their support as we move this transformative project forward and make Dulles a showcase for the nation’s capital, setting a new standard for airports across the country.”

Additional Information:

In December 2025, USDOT announced a new initiative to explore the revitalization of IAD. The Department sought proposals and public-private partnership plans from the best and brightest developers, architects, and engineers to construct completely new terminals and concourses to replace or build on the existing main terminal and satellite concourses at IAD.

This selection accelerates a capital improvement program already underway as part of the Airports Authority’s Master Plan and an earlier agreement with the airlines.

TIMELINE TO TRANSFORMATION

The transformation will occur in phases over several years, with the Airports Authority, United Airlines, and other airlines and airport partners working together to move construction forward while Dulles continues to operate safely and reliably for travelers.

CAPITAL TO TRANSFORM THE CAPITAL

The investment of more than $20 billion represents a significant increase over the $7 billion previously allocated for the Dulles modernization program. MWAA, working with airlines serving Dulles, will finance the new concourses and terminal facilities through municipal bonds, which offer significantly lower interest rates than bonds available to private-sector firms. Other portions of the new development will offer opportunities for public-private partnership investments.

When complete, the transformation will deliver an airport experience that reflects Dulles’s role as the country’s premier gateway to the nation’s capital for millions of travelers each year.

BUILDING ON PROGRESS

Significant modernization work is already underway. Later this year, the first segment of the new Concourse E will open with 14 new United gates that will help the airline expand its international network, provide direct access to the airport’s AeroTrain system, and debut new and enhanced passenger lounges.