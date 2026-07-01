Hoyer Statement on SCOTUS Ruling on Birthright Citizenship

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled to uphold the 14th Amendment, which guarantees U.S. citizenship and equal and civil rights to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States”:

“Once again, the highest court in our land affirmed that the President has misread the clear meaning and intent of part of the Constitution. It ruled that those who are born in this country have the right, by virtue of that birth, to call it home as a citizen. That right is clearly and unambiguously enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment, and it has been firmly asserted today.

“For millions of Americans who derive their citizenship from birth on our shores to a non-citizen parent, this ruling comes as a relief. The Trump Administration has been attempting to dismantle the foundations of citizenship in order to terrorize those individuals and groups it has determined do not belong in this country. The 6-3 decision in Trump v. Barbara, in which both liberal and conservative justices opposed the President’s executive order, makes it clear that these Americans do belong. They are a part of the American project and will remain so as we build a stronger democracy together.

“Immigrants are not just part of the American fabric – they are the filaments that hold so many of our communities together. They strengthen our economy, enhance the capabilities of our Armed Forces, and produce stunning advances in science and medical understanding. They are our neighbors, our friends, our family. America would not be America without our immigrant communities, and I hope we can come together today in celebration that this fact has been reaffirmed.”