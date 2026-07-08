Governor Moore Statement on Special Session

ANNAPOLIS, MD– Governor Moore released the following statement on a special session in August:

“For months, I have said that inaction is not an option and we cannot sit on the sidelines while voting rights, fair representation, and the foundations of our democracy come under attack across the country. I appreciate the General Assembly’s continued conversations and the agreement to come back to finish the work.

“Across the country, we are watching coordinated efforts to weaken voting rights, dilute Black representation, and bend the rules of democracy for partisan gain — at the very moment when core protections of the Voting Rights Act have been gutted and the right to fair representation is under assault. Until we have national redistricting reform, Maryland will not be caught flat-footed.

“My administration will work closely with the General Assembly as they consider legislation to ensure our state has the tools necessary to protect voters and defend fair representation. We are going to stay ready, stay focused, and make sure every Marylander has a voice in the future of our state.”