Judicial Watch: ODNI Records Show Claims Intelligence Community Withheld Election-System Vulnerabilities

Records Reference Vulnerabilities Exploitable by Foreign Adversaries and Investigations Involving Foreign Influence and Election Interference

Washington, DC – Judicial Watch announced today it forced the release of 8 pages of documents from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that show that an ODNI task force stated that the Intelligence Community identified election-system vulnerabilities that could be exploited by U.S. adversaries and withheld information about those vulnerabilities from the American people.

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit after ODNI failed to respond to an April 2025 request concerning vulnerabilities in electronic voting systems (Judicial Watch Inc. v. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (No. 1:25-cv-03526)).

In an April 9, 2025, message containing proposed talking points, the press secretary for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence writes:

The DIG has uncovered indications of bias and politicization within the intelligence community’s election security assessments. Specifically, the DIG has uncovered indications that intelligence community [redacted] had identified election system vulnerabilities that could be exploited by our adversaries and proceeded to withhold or[redacted] this information from the American people.

(The Director in the meeting yesterday asked for the ugly truth hard-hitting information)

The DIG is working overtime interviewing whistleblowers and reviewing documents necessary to declassify election related IC products.

An April 10, 2025, email chain, from a person whose name is redacted to the deputy chief of staff for ODNI states:

1.The DIG is conducting a broad review of all election related IC products, assessments, and reports for political bias and suppression of critical intelligence.

2. The DIG is conducting a fresh assessment of voting systems security leveraging cutting edge technology and cyber experts.

3. The DIG is supporting on-going DOJ investigations with a nexus to election security and interference.

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The DIG is pursuing an inquiry into open-source information from the State Commission of Elections for Puerto Rico that Dominion voting machines produced hundreds of vote total discrepancies, machines reversed totals, under counted votes, and/or reported zero votes for some candidates. This appears to be the best real-world example of Dominion voting machines doing exactly what the company claimed was impossible to do from a reputable state entity.

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The DIG met with US Attorney Muldrow and his team today … to coordinate DIG support to on-going DOJ investigations looking specifically into foreign influence, election interference, counterintelligence, corruption, money laundering, and drug trafficking.

The DIG inquiries … will continue to conduct a proper hand-off and/or criminal referral to DOJ via our FBI detailee.

***

It does not appear Dominion has a good excuse for what happened and we want to get our hands on the machines before potential evidence is erased. I feel this may be our best opportunity to document how election rigging “is” occurring and then use that signature to walk back through IC records to search for the same fingerprints.

In March 2025, President Trump issued an executive order that included a directive to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to review the security of electronic voting systems.

In an April 2025 White House Cabinet meeting Gabbard indicated that voting machines are susceptible to hacking and capable of changing votes, “We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time, and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast.”

“We urge the Trump administration to release any and all documents under law about its find on electronic voting machine vulnerabilities,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Our democracy may be at stake!”

Judicial Watch is a national leader in voting integrity and voting rights. As part of its work, Judicial Watch assembled a team of highly experienced election law attorneys who stopped discriminatory elections in Hawaii, and cleaned up voter rolls in California, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, among other achievements.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently filed a motion to intervene in Judicial Watch’s federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a California political candidate and a state political party against the State of California due to its failure to maintain accurate voter rolls as required by the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

In May 2026, Judicial Watch filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a California political candidate and a state political party against the State of California due to its failure to maintain accurate voter rolls as required by the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

Judicial Watch’s lawsuits and legal actions have caused the removal of six million ineligible names from voter lists nationwide.

Earlier this year, Judicial Watch earned a victory at the Supreme Court upholding the right of candidates to challenge ballot counting rules that allowed the counting of late-arriving ballots. In a 7-2 decision, the court held that Congressman Mike Bost and two presidential electors had standing to challenge an Illinois law allowing ballots received up to 14 days after Election Day to be counted.