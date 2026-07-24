American Jujitsu Association (AJA) Awards Adam Harris 2026 President David Boesel Memorial Scholarship

July 24, 2026: Press Release

The American Jujitsu Association (AJA), a premier national martial arts organization, is pleased to announce the winner of the 2026 President David Boesel Memorial Scholarship, as well as its runner-up.



Adam Harris, Ikkyū, age 23, of the Baltimore School of Self-Defense in Fallston, Maryland, was chosen by the AJA as the winner of a scholarship established to honor the memory of late AJA President and Board Chair David Boesel (1938-2024).

The scholarship is awarded to an AJA member of any rank, age 30 or younger. It consists of a certificate and monetary prize to be used for martial arts training, education, or volunteering and is awarded to the nominee who best displays:

High ethical standards;

Commitment to diligent martial arts training; and

Desire to help others.

AJA President Thomas Dineen noted, “My predecessor David Boesel was a leader of distinguished character and altruistic spirit. I wanted to be sure in setting up this scholarship that it commemorated his virtuous qualities. We are indebted to Dave for making integrity the AJA’s institutional focus in a time when ‘martial arts ethics’ can seem a contradiction in terms. This is depressingly obvious given the boorish behavior of some well-known practitioners as well as the corrupt promotion policies of many martial arts organizations.”

Sensei Boesel raised AJA standards in many ways; for example, by making background checks mandatory for all head instructors, in addition to re-writing the AJA constitution to strengthen and clarify its criteria for granting promotions and certifications.

“Adam is like Dave in being committed not only to excellence in jujitsu, but to putting his ideals into action by helping others in his dojo and beyond,” Dineen added.

Adam’s instructor (and father), Will Harris, Head Sensei at the Baltimore School of Self-Defense and 8th degree black belt (Hachidan), said “He is one of my most dedicated students, arriving early for every class with a crisp, clean gi and a great attitude. He sets a terrific example for others. As Adam advanced into the upper mudansha ranks, he became a huge help at seminars we held at our dojo as well as events we attended as presenters. Adam is active in local AJA tournaments and traveled with me to Las Vegas to attend the 2025 Western Regional Seminar.”

“Adam’s achievements and character exemplify what we look for in all AJA members,” said President Dineen. “Developing students’ integrity and commitment to others distinguishes traditional martial arts training from most other activities. Our best instructors, like Will Harris, instill self-discipline, courtesy, and a willingness to serve. As they advance, martial artists should become role models based not only on technique, but their honorable personal conduct.”

Adam exhibits a keen desire to help others. To attain the coveted title of Eagle Scout, he installed a prayer garden at his high school, organizing the entire project and working with key stakeholders throughout the design process. He then raised funds to buy materials and recruited friends and family to complete the installation.

As for the monetary prize, Adam said, “I plan to use the funds to further my goal of qualifying as a high school history teacher. History has been a passion of mine since I was a kid, and all I want in life is to inspire the same passion in the next generation.”

In his application essay, scholarship runner-up Oluwayemi (Yemi) Jakande, Shodan, of the Alexandria Budoshin Jujitsu Dojo in Virginia, reflected on how profoundly jujitsu has benefitted his development: “Seeking to balance confidence and humility is what led me to become the person I am today, and I have my jujitsu teachers and the art as a whole to thank for it.”

Yemi graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2024, then began his career as a history teacher in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

His instructor, John Valceanu, Head Sensei at the Alexandria Budoshin Jujitsu Dojo and 3rd degree black belt (Sandan), described Yemi as “eager to learn as much as possible about martial arts, including traditions, customs, and courtesies. He brings enthusiasm and skill to every session and makes a major positive contribution.”

Yemi noted that jujitsu “has helped to mold my character by fostering self-control, fortitude, and a deep regard for other people. For me, jujitsu is a way of life rather than just a martial art. I deal with many difficulties and pressures as a full-time teacher, but jujitsu offers me a haven where I can decompress and re-energize. The physical exertion and mental focus required in jujitsu practice help me manage stress effectively, ensuring that I can perform as an educator with clarity and composure.”

AJA President Dineen concluded, “Our association takes great pride in Adam and Yemi. They demonstrate how our younger members are maintaining Dave Boesel’s idealism and virtuousness as the AJA evolves to serve a new generation of practitioners. I’m sure Dave would be deeply gratified.”

(The AJA gratefully acknowledges all those who contributed to the AJA President David Boesel Memorial Scholarship GoFundMe campaign.)

For more on Professor Will Harris’s dojo in Fallston, MD, please visit: https://baltimoreselfdefense.org/

For more on John Valceanu’s dojo in Alexandria, VA, please visit: https://www.alexandriabudoshinjujitsudojo.org/

About the American Jujitsu Association (AJA):

The American Jujitsu Association (AJA) is a national, non-profit amateur athletic association founded in 1972 to support the martial art of traditional Japanese jujitsu. It is registered with both the state of California and the U.S. government as a 501(c)(3) organization. The AJA promotes a variety of safe competitive formats, recognizes outstanding instructors and students with national awards, and provides liability/accident insurance and certificates of rank to members who meet the criteria of their particular ryū (style).

The AJA is a low-cost ($35 per dojo; $30 per student), high-value organization, in which members:

benefit from comprehensive yet affordable liability insurance coverage

participate in AJA’s strong presence on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram

have access to the broad range of martial arts expertise represented by our 500+ sensei and student members

For more information (e.g., about dojo and individual memberships), please contact us:

Web: http://AmericanJujitsuAssociation.com

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Phone/text: Tyler Garner (VP and Membership Director) at 443-289-1735 or Thomas Dineen (President) at 410-949-4876

FOLLOW THE AJA ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americanjujitsuassociation/

Instagram: @AmericanJujitsuAssociation

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx0SBEVAznLso7X7Y9nX1_w/videos





