DelFest Unveils the Complete 2026 Lineup for its 18th Annual Celebration

For Immediate Release:

Cumberland, MD – For over 18 years, DelFest has established itself as a premier, nationally-acclaimed roots music festival. Founded by bluegrass icon and his family, DelFest returns to the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, MD over Memorial Day Weekend. And once again with a music experience that proves that there is truly no place on earth like it.

At its heart are the hosts who started it all: the Del McCoury Band and the Travelin’ McCourys. And around them, a world where legends, trailblazers and rising stars share the stage, spirit and belief that music is meant to be played together, and for everyone.

Leading the 2026 bill are Alison Krauss & Union Station ft. Jerry Douglas, Toy Factory Project (a Southern rock supergroup formed by original Marshall Tucker Band drummer Paul T. Riddle featuring Marcus King, Oteil Burbridge, Charlie Starr and Josh Shilling) Blackberry Smoke, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Punch Brothers.

Joining them is a stacked lineup that brings together longtime DelFest favorites with some of the most exciting new voices in American roots music, including:

The Infamous Stringdusters

Sierra Hull

Peter Rowan with Sam Grisman Project

Gaelic Storm

Maggie Rose

Sam Grisman Quintet

Mountain Grass Unit

Southern Avenue

Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Shadowgrass

Sister Sadie

Chris Knight

Magoo

The Creekers

The Band Loula

Wood Box Heroes

The Malpass Brothers

Driftwood

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands

Nicholas Jamerson & the Morning Jays

Dre Anders

The Plate Scrapers

Returning once again as emcee for the weekend is the beloved Joe Craven.

“DelFest is home to me and my family,” said Del McCoury. “It’s where the music and the fans and the musicians all come together. Every year something happens that you couldn’t plan for if you tried, and that’s the magic of it.”

In addition to the festival lineup, DelFest is pleased to share the Travelin’ McCourys and Sister Sadie, along with Heaven McCoury, will lead this year’s DelFest Academy. DelFest Academy is designed in the spirit of the McCoury Family, bringing together amateur pickers in an intimate setting with leading instrumentalists in bluegrass music. Limited spots remain for this year’s DelFest Academy.

Fans of DelFest can expect late night announcements, KidZone programming, yoga and the vendor announcements in the coming months. Tickets and camping, as well as info for the DelFest Academy, for DelFest 2026 are available now at delfest.com.